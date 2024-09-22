Guido Rodriguez's substitution before half-time for West Ham United against Chelsea on Saturday was a move that caused much pessimism for Irons fans, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Blues at home - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Julen Lopetegui has been spared for his tactical re-think, stating that the Spanish boss is safe in his job 'for now' despite reworking his side in the crushing defeat.

Two goals from Nicolas Jackson in the opening 20 minutes saw the Blues quickly out of the blocks in east London, and with West Ham struggling defensively, Rodriguez was replaced. That led to fans questioning Lopetegui's decision to start him by replacing him so early, and there was an essence of issues potentially arising at the London Stadium - especially after Cole Palmer grabbed a third. But sources have revealed that Lopetegui is 'safe for now' and the Irons boss will get more time to work out his best team.

Sources: Lopetegui 'Safe' Despite Results and Rodriguez Decision

The Spanish boss has plenty of work to do in east London

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Lopetegui remains safe 'for now' at West Ham, despite being extremely well backed at the London Stadium. There is an appreciation amongst club chiefs that his signings and style will take time to bed in, and the panic button won't be pushed anytime soon.

Any potential sacking would be a poor reflection on the board, especially with David Moyes departing after working wonders with the squad - and fans are thought to be frustrated with their intensity and defensive setup, with Lopetegui claiming the brunt of the criticism. There is a feeling that the Irons haven't scored many, with just five goals in five games in the Premier League, and the Spaniard will address that directly to the playing squad this week - but there will be no knee-jerk reaction.

Guido Rodriguez's La Liga statistics - Real Betis squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 11th Goals 2 =5th Tackles Per Game 2.2 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 3rd Match rating 6.80 8th

Meanwhile, Rodriguez' substitution was 'purely tactical', and that the change was entirely on Lopetegui. The Argentine wasn't injured in the first half for the Hammers, though his substitution didn't come with any real worry that the former Real Betis man is not 'up to scratch' in the Premier League.

Rodriguez' case is simply a case of him not being sharp enough for game time yet, and learning the system that Lopetegui wants - meaning that game time could still come soon for him under the Spaniard. The names that the Hammers have brought in are seen to have vastly improved the playing squad, with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysensio Summerville and more are seen as coups and bargains, but Lopetegui wants to see them start firing if they are to shoot up league table.

Rodriguez Could Perform Massively In The Future

The midfielder has a bundle of nous and experience

Rodriguez is a player with vast experience and despite his slow start to the league campaign, he will be able to be counted on throughout the season. 139 appearances in La Liga was coupled with 21 outings in the Europa League for Betis, and with his spell in Mexico resulting in two trophies for capital side America, Rodriguez has plenty of accolades to his bow - most famously the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guido Rodriguez has 30 caps for Argentina, scoring once - a winner in the 2021 Copa America vs Uruguay.

The Irons have Carlos Soler, Soucek, Rodriguez and Edson Alvarez in their ranks in central midfield, alongside the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta who can also feature in central roles - but Rodriguez offers defensive stability and, whilst that wasn't on show at the London Stadium, there is every chance that once he learns Lopetegui's playing style, he'll get back to his best having only just turned 30 a few months ago.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-09-24.