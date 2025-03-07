Liverpool's hopes of beating Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are boosted by the significant role Jurgen Klopp could play in the Slovenian striker's future, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Sesko has emerged as a target amid an impressive run of form at Red Bull Arena since arriving from sister club RB Salzburg in July 2023. The 21-year-old has bagged 35 goals in 76 appearances and is likely to be moving this summer with the Premier League a potential destination.

Arsenal have long admired Sesko and tried signing him last summer, but he had reservations over playing second fiddle to Kai Havertz. The Gunners now have the threat of Liverpool to contend with as Arne Slot looks to the Slovenia international as part of an overhaul expected to see Darwin Nunez depart Anfield.

Jones: Klopp's Influence Could Help Liverpool Sign Sesko

The Reds' iconic ex-manager works as Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer