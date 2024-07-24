Highlights A consortium led by Kevin Malone is considering another offer to acquire Everton.

Everton's debt to 777 Partners and Advantage Capital has caused problems in the takeover process.

TFG's withdrawal from negotiations has prompted Farhad Moshiri to explore other options.

A consortium led by former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone is evaluating whether to bid again for Everton, having originally lost out to The Friedkin Group.

Farhad Moshiri is looking to sell his 94.1% stake in the club, but Everton's complicated financial situation has made finding a buyer extremely difficult.

777 Partners and TFG Bids Fall Through

It's back to the drawing board for Everton

The main issue for bidders is how to handle the club’s debt owed to 777 Partners and Advantage Capital. It is a complicated situation, with the former battling to avoid insolvency, and both companies accused of alleged fraud by Leadenhall Capital Partners.

American firm 777 Partners failed to take over the club themselves, ending a protracted saga that saw them miss several deadlines, and fail to satisfy the Premier League or show proof of funds to cover a £158m loan owed to MSP Sports Capital.

The Friedkin Group's (TFG) all-equity offer was then selected by Moshiri in June and the parties entered into exclusive negotiations. However, TFG withdrew after undertaking due diligence.

“The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed," an Everton statement read. "Those discussions have concluded. The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options.”

GIVEMESPORT understands TFG considered how they could best act as custodians of Everton and assessed the risk and long-term return on investment before deciding not to proceed.

TFG will remain a lender to Everton, since prior to ending talks they paid off the loan to MSP and injected a further £42m into the club to cover operational costs.

Kevin Malone Could Make Another Everton Bid

£300m offer was previously on the table

Malone and his investors have already made one competitive offer, believed to be in excess of £300m, and could now return with a second bid.

"All I can say at this time, is that our investor group is seriously evaluating the Everton opportunity," Malone told GIVEMESPORT.

Malone is known to have a passion for Premier League football and has developed a strong affinity with Everton over the past few months. His group are understood to be both football and community-focused.

However, like all prospective Everton suitors have found, doing a deal with Moshiri is not routine. Along with navigating the debt owed to 777, and effectively Advantage Capital given they are financially intertwined, there is also a £225m loan owed to Rights and Media Funding (RMF). This is subject to a 5% interest rate on top of the Bank of England base, meaning Everton are paying 10.25% overall.

Bell and Downing Takeover Unlikely

Everton's stance on Branthwaite remains

Along with Malone, British investment firm Vici Private Finance could also place an offer. However, it's less likely local businessmen and Everton fans Andy Bell and George Downing will return to the negotiating table despite being a popular choice among the fan base.

On the field, and even with both financial and ownership uncertainty, Everton still have no plans to offload Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United at a cut price. Although Branthwaite is keen on a move to Old Trafford, Everton have made it clear they don't wish to sell and their position won't change unless a bid is tabled in excess of £70m.