Auxerre defender Ki-Jana Hoever was born into a football-mad family, but of the American kind. His dad, Ivan, was a wide receiver in the Netherlands and gave his son the first name Ki-Jana after former NFL running back Ki-Jana Carter, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints.

“My dad was a big NFL fan,” said 22-year-old Hoever, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Ligue 1. “He never had the chance to go to college in the US, and when I was born that wasn’t his dream for me either.

“For a couple of years now, I have really gotten into the NFL. I know I can’t be a quarterback, but I have always wondered if I could play as a wide receiver. I have a good catch and safe hands.

“I follow the NFL every week and watch all the highlights, so even though I became a footballer I definitely got that love of American football from my dad. I support the Baltimore Ravens. I like Lamar Jackson who plays there.”

Hoever Aiming to Profit from Loan Spell

Wolves wanted 22-year-old to face tough challenges this term

Hoever is currently on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers at Auxerre, who won the Ligue 2 title last season. It's the third-straight season he has been sent out on loan, having also played for PSV Eindhoven (2022/23) and Stoke City (2023/24) since moving to the West Midlands from Liverpool in 2020 in a deal worth around £9m.

Prior to leaving for Auxerre, Hoever signed a one-year extension at Wolves, with head of professional development Matt Jackson stating "Ki will certainly be challenged this season".

Hoever has played six times under manager Christophe Pelissier and has been utilised in his preferred right-back position, as well as at left-back and right midfield.

Hoever, who made 44 appearances last campaign for Stoke, said:

“The most obvious thing is the manager believes in me. He always wants me to understand the plan. It’s very clear what he expects. That’s something I like – just being straightforward with each other. I am excited about the season ahead. We can do something special this year. “Auxerre came in fairly early in the window, and they just really wanted me. They are a Ligue 1 team and I wanted to play at a higher level, against better players. I was ready for a new adventure – something that keeps my mind fresh and ready to go every week. That’s why I joined.”

Auxerre are currently 12th in Ligue 1, having won three of their last four home games, including a 2-1 victory over Reims on Sunday. They have also beaten Nice and Champions League qualifiers Brest at the Stade Abbe-Deschamps.

“We showed against Brest we can beat good teams,” said Hoever. “Now we have to maintain that, and also take some points away from home. This team was used to winning a lot last season. When we lose, you can feel no-one is used to it. That’s a top mentality.

"We have good players. You often see in Ligue 1 a team that surprises everyone and I feel that could be us this season. The goal is obviously to stay in the league, but I think we can push for a little bit more for that.”

Ki-Jana Hoever's club-by-club statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Stoke City 61 8 6 5 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 0 1 2 0 PSV Eindhoven 8 0 2 0 0 Auxerre 6 0 0 0 1 Liverpool 4 1 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 22/10/2024

Hoever Learning French and Relishing PSG Task

Summer arrival keen to make impact in key clashes

Hoever is currently taking French lessons to help him better acclimatise, but he does have fellow Dutchman Eros Maddy at Auxerre, who he played youth football with at Ajax. The pair speak Dutch in the dressing room, while Pelissier uses a translator to get his match instructions across.

“Eros has been a big help,” said Hoever. “It’s nice to have a Dutchman here. And I am busy with French lessons. It’s a difficult language! When we talk about football, I understand a lot, but it’s harder for me to converse about other things.

"When I came here, everyone told me Auxerre was a family club and so many people have helped me settle in. Of course, it is not always easy joining a team on loan. I'm just trying to enjoy it and learn everything I can to put in my ‘backpack’ and take on this football journey.

“I have been at a couple of clubs now on loan, and it’s just about playing a lot of games. When I started my career at 18, I didn’t play much, so now I am catching up.”

October and November will see Hoever come up against Marseille, Lyon and French champions Paris Saint-Germain, and it is the chance to feature in such flagship games that attracted him to the move to Burgundy.

“I want to play against good teams and show what I am capable of,” said Hoever. “Playing against PSG is a chance to test myself, and the first meeting in December is at home.

"The atmosphere inside our stadium is amazing and this can help us take points. Auxerre is a small city and almost everyone comes to the games. I feel like it's different compared to England. The fans always come with flags. The supporters are great in England as well, but considering Auxerre has quite a small stadium and city, it’s really lively out there, and that definitely helps us.

"Playing in Ligue 1 is a bit different. It’s physical, much like the Premier League and Championship, but the tempo of the game is a bit slower. Then there are these moments when things suddenly become really quick.

"In England, it’s 'go, go, go, go' all the time. Here you have high-tempo periods and other more controlled phases when you're on the ball. I have only played five games so far and each had something different in it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ki-Jana Hoever has made 13 clearances and six tackles over the course of his first six Ligue 1 appearances this season

Hoever Not in Constant Dialogue with O'Neil

Loanee concentrating on current task in Ligue 1 instead of Wolves

Wolves view Hoever's loan as part of his development and that's why Auxerre hold no option to buy. While the French outfit have made a positive start to life back in Ligue 1, Wolves are bottom of the Premier League and yet to win a match.

Gary O'Neil's side came agonisingly close to a morale-boosting point at home to Manchester City on Sunday, only for John Stones to win the game five minutes into injury-time with a header. Although Hoever is in touch with Wolves’ player pathways manager Steve Davis, he hasn't had much contact with his teammates about their worrying start to the season.

“To be honest, I haven’t really spoken with anybody at Wolves. But they have a good squad and I like the coach. They've had a difficult schedule to start the season. Football is all about momentum, and when Wolves pick that up, they will start winning games. They have too much quality to be in this position. "I have to focus on the things I can control, and that’s succeeding with Auxerre right now. Wolves just want me to develop as best I can. It was the right option to go out on loan because I realised I wasn’t getting that many chances at Wolves. “I will do the best I can during my time here, and I still believe I can play in the Premier League. But in terms of Wolves, and my future there, I just don’t know. It’s not only what I think and want. It’s also what the club decides. I am just focused on Auxerre at the moment and after this season we can reevaluate and see what the future holds.”

Hoever Has Similar Background to Van Dijk

Both defenders among string of Dutchmen of Surinamese descent

Hoever also has international aspirations and has represented the Netherlands in all youth age groups, including winning five caps for the Under-21s. In 2019, he won the Under-17 European Championship, scoring in the quarter-final victory over Belgium and starting the final as the Netherlands beat Italy 4-2 in Dublin.

Hoever was born in Amsterdam and his mother Marianne is Dutch. But his father, Ivan, is Surinamese, making him eligible to also represent the tiny nation on the north-eastern coast of South America. Famous fellow players of Surinamese descent include Virgil van Dijk, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert.

“I have always had contact with my dad’s Surinamese family and I went there once when I was around 10,” said Hoever. “I'm proud to be half-Surinamese. But I do feel more Dutch because I grew up in Holland and speak the language.

“I am definitely interested in the culture and I eat some Surinamese food. My favourite dishes are Roti and Bami. Roti is a savoury pancake. It's a bit like an Indian naan bread, and you can put egg and chicken in there. Bami is a type of noodles.

“As far as football is concerned, I haven’t thought about playing for Suriname. Maybe at some stage I will, but for now, no. I just try to play as best as I can and focus on what I can control, and make myself a better player. I want to make sure I play every week. If representing the Dutch national team happens, it happens. It is not in my control."

Hoever is clearly grounded and family-orientated. Yet he's also highly ambitious, and in recent years it has dawned on him that football is very much a career rather than purely a passion. He's now hoping for a breakthrough season at Auxerre, knowing it could trigger Wolves - to borrow an NFL term - to 'take a punt' on him next season.

“When I was four, I took up football because I found kicking a ball about fun," said Hoever. "My parents told me stories of how I'd play on a Sunday and then cry when I left the field. It was only when I turned 18 that I started to feel like this is my job, even though I got paid for playing before then.

"For much of my life, football has never felt like work. It wasn’t that deep. It was just football. Now I see being a footballer as my job, and I take it more seriously. I will do my best during my time at Auxerre and hopefully that will lead to success both now and in the future.”

