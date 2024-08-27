It is transfer deadline week and a time when every fan needs optimism for the final days of business that could help define the Premier League season.

This has not been the busiest summer on record, and has not seen anything like the spending levels of a year ago, yet there is still plenty of work going on in the background that suggests we are in for a hectic few days.

Here, we look at key areas for each of last season’s top eight as we count down to Friday’s crunch time.

Arsenal

Talk of a new forward has been rife for months, all the way back to when Ivan Toney was being heavily linked at the start of the year. Arsenal decided not to move forward with that one after a meeting about the prospect in March, and since then have actually reviewed the type of player they want to sign up front.

It is expected that if a new figure is signed, it will be a more versatile player who can play on the right side as back-up to Bukayo Saka, as opposed to a traditional No.9.

Nico Williams would be top choice, but the Athletic Bilbao talisman's wage demands are one of the factors that have made a deal difficult, while Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich has been offered and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman has been linked.

Reiss Nelson has not left Arsenal and, as it stands, would be the Saka back-up. But there is some potential for him to still leave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka has made 228 appearances for Arsenal since breaking into the first-team, chalking up 59 goals and 55 assists along the way

Manchester City

The opportunity to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan was too good for Manchester City to turn down and eased their fears of being caught one body short in the midfield. The Sky Blues are now assessing the market to discover a fix for their frontline, where Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid has left a hole.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has the luxury of being well-stocked in terms of attacking figures, and Savinho is giving them a new edge on the right flank since Oscar Bobb picked up an injury.

But Etihad Stadium insiders have suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the squad still feels a body light when it comes to a more central figure for the attack. What happens when Erling Haaland is missing? The club are discussing options, and it might well be that they have to find a smart solution, even on loan.

Kyogo Furuhashi, 29, of Celtic has been looked at and a potential deal for Copenhagen’s Orri Oskarsson has also been explored, although sources say the latter is more of a long-term option.

Liverpool

The areas of most need for Liverpool are at centre-back and defensive midfield, but they have signed a goalkeeper and are trying to sign a forward this week.

Juventus wide attacker Federico Chiesa has been a hot-topic as the Reds investigate the terms needed to bring him in - and the player is very open to the move as he dreams of playing in the Premier League and has had Anfield on his radar as a landing spot for the past two years.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will officially link up with Arne Slot's side in 2025, but there is still scope for a defensive-minded player to come in to make sure this team is not caught short in that respect.

If Joe Gomez leaves before deadline day, it is crucial they find someone equally versatile to be added to the backline - and Anfield insiders insist that will happen.

Aston Villa

An early blitz of the market means the most important elements of the Aston Villa team are now well-built, so the remaining days can be used to seek a luxury addition to bring up the level of this squad even further.

Sources at the club distanced themselves from the prospect of signing Raheem Sterling when he became available at Chelsea, but a player with high intelligence and a creative spark for the front end of this team remains a possibility.

An injury to Matty Cash has forced head coach Unai Emery to consider a player in that area too. Feyenoord captain Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked, and Villa have had encouraging news on that front within the last 24 hours, so a move from the Eredivisie cannot be ruled out.

Related Aston Villa is 'Viable Destination' for £25m Chelsea Outcast Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs linked with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

Tottenham Hotspur

It is considered that a centre-back is the top priority for Tottenham Hotspur as they seek depth for the months to come. Ideally, Spurs have been looking for a player who can play across the backline, but insiders have suggested that the ability to play on the left side is most important.

If boss Ange Postecoglou were to make an additional signing, it would most likely come in midfield, where they have considered a host of names over the summer.

A pair of 18-year-olds in Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray have so far been signed but, across this window, there had been some expectation that a more experienced player would be added too, with strong running traits and an ability to break out of the midfield.

It might be too late in the window to have high hopes around any of this, but Tottenham have decreased the amount of leaks from inside the club, so news around potential signings has typically not broken as early as it has in the past, meaning there is reason for optimism.

Chelsea

The Billionaire Boys have been splashing the cash again, but a deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen would make a statement beyond anything else they have done this summer.

The Nigeria international likes the idea of moving to Chelsea, as sources have indicated that he believes he would thrive as the central figure in head coach Enzo Maresca's attack.

It’s one to look out for, and even if he doesn’t arrive, a different striker may well do. Another position to consider might be centre-back, where some within the club remain unconvinced they are strong enough or experienced enough to fulfil their potential this season. Gomez, of Liverpool, is one of the names that has been mentioned as a possible late target.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been refusing to take no for an answer as they have spent the past few weeks knocking on Crystal Palace’s door for Marc Guehi.

That centre-back position has been a priority all summer, but they have also been very keen to sign a new forward, and it will be interesting to discover whether that can still be done.

As an alternate option for the attack, as they seek competition for Alexander Isak, Newcastle also retain interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Magpies, under boss Eddie Howe, are keen to close the window with a bang.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Alexander Isak Dominic Calvert-Lewin Alexander Isak Percentage of aerial duels won 47.6 32.4 Shots 2.53 2.86 Shot-creating actions 1.94 2.84 Shots on target 1.05 1.36 Goals 0.34 0.70 Assists 0.09 0.09 Statistics correct as of 27/08/2024

Manchester United

Manchester United needed three things for this new season - centre-back solutions, a new frontman, and a defensive midfielder. Two of those are ticked off, and the Red Devils are on the verge of completing the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for a fix in the centre of the park.

We revealed last weekend how the Red Devils were on the verge of a breakthrough, and that positive news was expected on Monday. That proved to be the case and sources told GMS that an agreement felt imminent.

A spin-off transfer drama would be the arrival of Raheem Sterling or Ben Chilwell from Chelsea in a swap for Jadon Sancho, but that is going to be a very surprising advancement.

All statistics correct as of Transfermarkt and FBref