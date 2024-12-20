Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has told GIVEMESPORT he thinks Marcus Rashford will leave Old Trafford in 2025 and that Saudi Arabia might suit his needs.

"It looks like the beginning of the end," said Sharpe, who won seven major trophies with the Red Devils, including three Premier League titles. "Unless there is some sort of conciliatory conversation in the next few days with the manager, I would expect Rashford is looking to leave."

Rashford was left out of the squad for Manchester United's dramatic derby win at Manchester City and also didn't feature in Thursday's Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at Tottenham Hotspur. The latter was more of an expected move given the England international was sent home from training on Monday with a high temperature.

Rashford himself has already hinted at an exit despite head coach Ruben Amorim maintaining the Red Devils are "better with him". The 27-year-old does have seven goals in 24 appearances this season, and scored the first goal of the Amorim era away at Ipswich Town, but he is coming off the back of just eight goals last campaign and looks a shadow of the player who scored 30 times in all competitions in 2022/23 under Erik ten Hag.

“For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford told journalist Henry Winter. "When I leave, it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad, I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave, I'll make a statement and that will be from me.”

Despite Rashford wishing to avoid negative comments, Sharpe feels he has added fuel to the fire by going public and should have spoken to Amorim directly instead.

"I think it’s always better if you go to the manager first," said Sharpe. "Sometimes you can feel like a manager doesn’t like or want you, but when you’re struggling and thinking you want to leave, it’s better to go privately through club channels rather than to the press. I think the media can manipulate a story sometimes and take things out of context.

"It certainly doesn’t look good for him, after being left out of the Manchester derby, and then to come out with his statement, it looks as though he’s just thrown his toys out of the pram and is ready to walk away."

Sharpe: 'Rashford's Work Rate Must Improve'

Winger has become less productive at Old Trafford

Sharpe scored 36 goals and got 45 assists for Manchester United in 265 games between 1988 and 1996. He scored in the 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final against Legia Warsaw – and the Red Devils went on to win that tournament – and he got a hat-trick against Arsenal at Highbury in the League Cup in the same season.

The 53-year-old can't quite pinpoint what has caused Rashford's dip in goals, but feels he needs to up his work rate. Sharpe also revealed that when he hit a lull under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was handled very differently to today.

"I had lots of lulls in my career, that’s for sure," said Sharpe. "To be honest, Sir Alex didn’t really help at all. He just gave me a rollocking and told me how rubbish I was! I'd just go away, reassess and try and work out what was going wrong. The number one thing you do when things aren't going your way is work your socks off in training and games. You have to work your way through it.

"Everybody goes through a dip in confidence and when the game is not so easy, you play simple passes, work hard for the team and make sure whoever you are defending against doesn’t get a sniff in the game. You help out your full-back and your midfielder and do the dirty stuff well. And the harder you work, the more the confidence, and all the other stuff, comes back. There is only one way to get confidence back and that’s to work.

"Footballers are a different breed these days and management styles have changed. But I am pretty sure managers have tried every tactic they can to get the best out of Rashford. It might be saying, 'Here’s a DVD of the season you scored 30 goals, go and watch your highlights and see how good you really are and come back and see if you do that again'. If he can’t, and he’s still working hard, then you try something else, and then something else."

"I really have no idea why the goals have dried up. That’s the question everyone is asking. I think Erik ten Hag asked that. I think Ruben Amorim is now asking that. And I think every Manchester United fan has been asking that since last season. I must say, I think Rashford seems a lovely kid. I don’t think he’s some sort of wild child.

"I know we saw him at a New York Knicks NBA game during the international break, but I don’t think he’s one of these rebels that goes around causing trouble everywhere. And what he did campaigning for free school meals was incredible. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence or lack of self-believe, but it's clear he's not at his best.

"You can’t put it down to Ten Hag because in that one season under his management, Rashford scored 30 goals. It’s not like Ten Hag destroyed him or killed his confidence. He was scoring one season, then he suddenly wasn't. And now Amorim has come in and said the team is better with Rashford in it, so I don’t think he’s undermined him or killed his confidence either. He’s actually built him up. Rashford has also been tried in a couple of positions, as a nine and a ten, to help develop his game and find the best place for him. Those are two great positions for him, but it just hasn’t clicked.

​​​​​​"So the thing is he’s getting a lot of minutes on the pitch and is still not performing. He can’t use the excuse that he's not getting a chance. We all know how good he can be, but I just don’t think he’s working hard enough on the pitch. And players that give him loose balls or poor passes during the game, he doesn’t encourage or help them. It’s a difficult one to suss out because only Rashford knows what is going on in his own head."

Rashford Would Prefer to Stay in Europe but Saudi Prepared to Make Offer

England international currently assessing options

Manchester United have not yet received any formal approaches for Rashford, and it remains to be seen whether that changes in January or his future is instead resolved this summer.

Manchester United don't feel any urgency to deal with the situation in the coming weeks. After all, Rashford is contracted until June 2028 and his value is protected as a result. There is also time before the next financial year ends to consider if his £325,000-per-week wage needs to ideally come off the books. Manchester United would also expect a significant transfer fee, likely to be north of £40m as a minimum.

Paris-Saint Germain have not made a fresh approach, even though their sports advisor, Luis Campos, is well aware of Rashford's situation. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held historical talks with the Rashford camp, but he won't initiate further talks unless given clear encouragement.

This is because when PSG spoke to Rashford before he signed his new five-year extension in July 2023, Al-Khelaifi felt the French champions were being used as leverage to get the best possible terms from Manchester United. PSG backed off, and haven't engaged further since.

Rashford would be open to a switch to LaLiga, and Barcelona view him as a fit, but the finances of the potential deal make it near-impossible to pull off, unless Manchester United agree to a loan, and cover a significant portion of Rashford's wages.

With it unlikely Rashford will move to a Premier League rival, despite recent links to Arsenal, Saudi Arabia could prove a viable destination. GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal that Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah have all expressed an interest in Rashford. Should Saudi make an approach, it would be handled centrally by Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo.

Al-Ahli have the most urgent need for a versatile left-winger or forward, who is comfortable out wide or in a more central position. Head coach Matthias Jaissle is currently utilising Saudi international Firas Al-Buraikan in this role, even though his preferred position is as a striker.

The challenge for Al-Ahli is their any-age foreign quota is full, meaning an outgoing would be needed first. There is a chance Roberto Firmino leaves the club in 2025, although no formal offer has yet been received for the ex-Liverpool forward. Firmino has been captaining Al-Ahli this season and playing centrally behind Ivan Toney.

Sharpe thinks Rashford could be tempted by a Saudi switch, much like Cristiano Ronaldo was after he so very publicly orchestrated an exit from Old Trafford before eventually joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.

"I don’t think Rashford will go anywhere else in the Premier League," said Sharpe. "Maybe PSG is an option. They have shown interest in the past, but it's whether they would still be interested, and there would be quite a significant transfer fee.

"As for Saudi, that’s probably near the top of the list. They could afford to buy him and better his wage. He’d be a superstar over there, plus the pace of the game is slower in the heat. The standard is not as good as the Premier League, so I think that would probably suit Rashford down to the ground."

"I don’t think going to Saudi would strengthen his England chances at all, though. The standard of competition over there is nowhere near what the Premier League is like. And we have such a strong group of English players in the Premier League, so a move to Saudi would see him fall down the pecking order. I don’t think it would do him any favours, but the wages he would get might be able to compensate for that.

"Ultimately, the only way Rashford gets back into the England squad is by playing well and regularly. To be fair to him, although he’s not performed great in recent times, he’s still being picked and getting a chance. There’s no way he can say he’s not getting enough minutes to help him get in an England squad.

"I don’t think he’s thinking he needs to go somewhere else to get in the England squad. I think he’s thinking he needs to go somewhere else to get away from the pressure he’s found himself under at Manchester United. Maybe he just wants to take a bit of that load off and get his confidence and form back."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been averaging a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season

Amorim Saying All the Right Things at Old Trafford

Portuguese tactician replaced Ten Hag in dugout last month

Sharpe has also praised Amorim for how he has handled the Rashford situation to date. The new Manchester United head coach, who officially took charge last month, is known to put a high emphasis on players' attitude, application and character in training.

"I look at things by the week, by the next game," said Amorim, when explaining why Rashford, along with Alejandro Garnacho, were both dropped for the Manchester derby. "Each week, new life, and players can fight for their places. I pay attention to everything: the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go to the game. Everything. Then I make my evaluation."

Amorim is not afraid to drop big-name stars or make sweeping tactical or selection changes. He's proven that with his early team selection at Manchester United, but also during a successful four-year spell at Sporting in which he won two league titles. Amorim had a situation with former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani in 2022 and was also left unimpressed by the Algerian's attitude and application in training, so quickly demoted him to the reserve team.

Rashford's case is a bit different, and far more curious, and Amorim will now hope to see a response in training ahead of Manchester United's home Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday. Sharpe would also love to see Rashford turn his form around but fears this might be difficult if he stays at the club.

"At the moment, I think Amorim is handling this quite well," Sharpe said. "It’s been difficult for him. He left him out of the squad for the Manchester derby, then the players had Monday off, then Rashford was ill, so Amorim has not really had a chance to talk to Rashford personally yet. He’s already responded to Rashford's statement, though.

"He obviously knows there is a conversation still to be had. He’s already said he wants Rashford in the team and that they are better with than without him. He’s already been encouraging towards him, which is a positive.

"Amorim has made many changes, to the formation, to the starting line-up. He is changing something with the team every week. He’s still trying to sort out which players to play where and what his best eleven is. And he's looking to keep players fresh and give everyone minutes. But I think he talks a good game. He's spoken well. He understands the magnitude of the challenge and I think he will be successful there."

"He just needs players there that are prepared to work their socks off for him and I think he sees in Rashford that he might not want to do that. It's hard enough being Manchester United manager when everyone is pulling for you. So, if a player isn't working hard enough, you have to take steps to change their approach, hence dropping him, or parting ways. And it's looking like an exit is a real possibility."

