Leeds United have added Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele to their shortlist for the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast.

The Whites are pushing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League after narrowly missing out last year when they suffered defeat to Southampton in the playoff final.

Currently sitting top of the Championship with eight games remaining, the Elland Road club are in a good position and have begun planning for the summer transfer window - with Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele emerging as a target for Daniel Farke's side.

Sources: Leeds Want Omobamidele

Move may not hinder on promotion

Central defence is an area of the pitch where the team could look to strengthen regardless of whether they are playing in the Premier League or Championship next season.

Joe Rodon made the permanent switch from Tottenham last summer despite Premier League interest, while Pascal Struijk has had plenty of interest in the past too. Ethan Ampadu, a midfielder by trade, has also played there this season, but another option would add depth.

Omobamidele, whose playing style has been compared to Rio Ferdinand in the past, has barely featured for Nottingham Forest under Nuno Espirito Santo, making just one Carabao Cup appearance before joining Strasbourg on loan in January where he has made four appearances so far. The French club do have an option to buy, but an achilles injury has limited his appearances and it is unclear if they will take that option up.

Andrew Omobamidele Strasbourg Stats 2024/25 Appearances 3(1) Minutes 241 Tackles (won) 4(3) Clearances 20 Interceptions 3 Blocks 4

Sources say that any deal for Omobamidele is expected to cost under £10m, and the belief is that he would be open to a move whether it be in the Championship or Premier League. Leeds have a historic interest in the 22-year-old and will evaluate the situation once more after he recovers from his injury.

With his ability to play at centre-back, right-back and even in midfield his versatility is seen as something that appeals to Farke, and the German is keen to add him to the squad alongside another long-time target in Nico Elvedi according to GMS sources.

49ers Set to Invest in Leeds Squad

Club ready to invest if promotion achieved

After just missing out on promotion last year the 49ers were forced to lose several key players from the squad including Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter due to release clauses in their contracts.

Should Leeds fail to get promotion then the likelihood is several other top players would move on once again and that means forward planning is essential, but they will also need to bolster their options if they go up to avoid going straight back down.

Omobamidele is an experienced international player who has played in the Premier League before, and would provide great depth and competition in a position scarce of that currently. But the 49ers are also likely to be in the market for other positions, with GMS sources previously revealing that they are hopeful of making Manor Solomon's loan move permanent.

Leeds return to Championship action this weekend against a struggling Swansea side and head into the clash level on points with second-placed Sheffield United and just two points above third-place Burnley.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 27/03/2025.