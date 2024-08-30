Leeds United are trying to seal a deal for Freiburg forward Roland Sallai on Friday morning as they fear they could be hijacked, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Whites have seen their squad picked apart this summer following failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League, but Daniel Farke is desperate to add to his options before the deadline and the Hungary international has emerged as a priority target.

Elland Road chiefs are close to sealing a deal to bring in Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt on deadline day, but are now turning all their attentions to Sallai before the 11pm deadline passes.

Leeds Fear Sallai Hijack

Player has offers from Europe

After adding Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon to the attacking options in the squad after losing Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, it's now Sallai who Farke wants to take to Elland Road and GMS sources have revealed that are trying to tie up a deal ASAP through fear they could be hijacked.

The 49ers have been led to believe that the 26-year-old has offers on the table from clubs in France and Germany as well as another club in England registering interest, and they are trying to get a £10million deal over the line in order to beat the competition for his signature.

The club have been led to believe that there is serious interest in joining the Yorkshire side from the player's point of view, and they are hopeful of having a very clear indication on this deal by the early afternoon on Friday.

Farke is due to speak to the media on Friday ahead of the team's Championship clash with Hull on Saturday, and could provide an update on their chase there.

As well as Ramazani, Solomon, Tanaka and Schmidt the club have already brought in Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell having lost Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Charlie Cresswell and a host of players at the end of their contracts during the summer.