Leeds United have had a huge change to their squad in recent days, after seeing homegrown star and fan favourite Archie Gray all but depart the club for Tottenham Hotspur after just one season of professional football at Elland Road, in a £40million deal that will see ex-Leeds loanee Joe Rodon go the same way. And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the club want another Tottenham star to follow Rodon up north - with Oliver Skipp on their shortlist.

The Tottenham academy graduate has started to feature more regularly in north London after joining as an eight-year-old, but with other star-studded players ahead of him in the pecking order, the midfielder is being made to wait his turn for starts. And that could see Leeds take a plunge with the midfielder patiently waiting for first-team football - despite being in the Championship.

Oliver Skipp Has Been Linked With a Move Away

Skipp has featured more but not quite enough to start

Skipp has featured semi-regularly for Tottenham over the past two seasons, and as a rotation option, is almost perfect for the club. 44 Premier League appearances from a possible 76 is about expected for a player of his calibre - though it remains to be seen if that will improve.

The maestro has been linked with a move to Leeds even earlier this week, by aiming to include him in the swap deal for Gray - but GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier in the summer that Tottenham could block a move for his services to meet the Premier League's homegrown quota which makes a move unlikely.

Sources: Skipp Doesn't Want Championship Move

Leeds' failure to win promotion could be costly

The midfielder is likely to be ready for a Premier League move

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Leeds aren't quite done with their shopping spree at Tottenham - with Skipp being of interest to the Whites after the deal that saw Gray and Rodon swap clubs.

Tottenham aren't overly keen on seeing Skipp departing the club as they value him as a genuine backup option that can come in to rotate with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr amongst others, and as a homegrown option, he offers a layer of depth to the squad.

Oliver Skipp's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 17th Pass Accuracy (%) 91.7 5th Long Passes Per Game 0.7 =14th Tackles Per Game 0.9 =13th Match rating 6.20 =23rd

With European competitions demanding that four players in each team must come from the club's academy, there aren't many options in the first-team that are realistically going to break the door down apart from Skipp and in that essence, he is vital. At the start of the summer, Tottenham chiefs had listed Rodon, Djed Spence, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso as options that they were willing to let go - and Skipp was not a part of this list, for the reasons already listed.

Skipp, meanwhile, also does not want to drop down to the Championship at this stage of his career. The midfielder is still only 23, and having already been on a loan spell to the Championship where he excelled under Farke for Norwich City, it's obvious to see why Leeds want him - but that may not be what Skipp wants at this time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Skipp missed just one game for Norwich when they won the league in 2020-21

Sources have also revealed that there could still be scope for the move to materialise, however, due to the relationship between himself and Farke - with Skipp thought to be a big admirer of the German. At this stage, it will be interesting to see if any other clubs declare their interest in Skipp but if Leeds do earn promotion under Farke, and Skipp doesn't garner much game time this season, a move could be on the cards.

Leeds Would Benefit Greatly From Skipp

He would be an incredible signing for Leeds

Skipp is a superb player in a possession-based midfield and with Gray out of the team, he would be an extremely strong replacement for the departed prodigy.

Having already won the Championship under Farke whilst at Norwich, Skipp would fit seamlessly into his plans should he make the move up north - and alongside other possession-heavy players in Glen Kamara and Ethan Ampadu, the Whites could cruise to promotion.

