Leicester City's hunt for a new manager is set to continue into the week after they sacked Steve Cooper late on Sunday after the ex-Nottingham Forest boss won just two games in charge. And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Lee Carsley has joined Ruud van Nistelrooy and Carlos Corberan in the frame after his impressive stint as England interim boss - with the gaffer potentially being selected for club football by the Foxes.

Carsley won five of his six games in charge of England in the Nations League, securing the Group B2 title with 16 goals scored and just three conceded in his spell at the helm, with one loss against Greece somewhat tarnishing his time at the helm after opting for an ultra-attacking lineup - although it excluded Harry Kane, who stated his love for the interim boss by calling him "top drawer".

England will now feature in League A in the next Nations League tournament, which will start after the 2026 World Cup - and Carsley's credentials at getting England through to the final stage will be remembered until that point.

Sources: Carsley On Leicester Shortlist

The Foxes are searching for a new manager

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that, whilst Nigel Pearson would be open to a return, he has not been approached by Leicester chiefs at this stage in the recruitment process with the door instead open to other managerial candidates.

Lee Carsley's Nations League statistics - England squad ranking Fixture City Score Republic of Ireland Dublin 2-0 Finland London 2-0 Greece London 1-2 Finland Helsinki 3-1 Greece Athens 3-0 Republic of Ireland London 5-0

Carsley is one of those. Sources understand that the England interim boss has been included on a shortlist of names to replace Cooper, and whilst that list also includes the likes of Corberan and Van Nistelrooy, Carsley's credentials as England boss and as England under-21 gaffer are evidently being viewed in a positive limelight by clubs in the top-flight who have sacked their bosses.

The Foxes are looking at managers to build upon the system that Enzo Maresca implemented in the East Midlands prior to his move to Chelsea, and Carsley's dynamic, possession-based football could be seen as key to that - though it remains to be seen who they will opt for in the meantime.

Elsewhere, Graham Potter has been linked but the former Chelsea boss would have to make a significant U-turn having turned Leicester down in the summer transfer window.

Leicester Want Someone in Maresca's Ilk

It's not just Leicester bosses who are somewhat keen on Carsley. Leicester played fast, attacking football under Maresca - albeit in the Championship as opposed to the Premier League - and with their more pragmatic style of football not working under Cooper, the appointment of Carsley could swing the other way of the pendulum with more risky, free-flowing football likely to result in more goals scored but also more conceded if they do appoint him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lee Carsley has won 39 of his 61 games in football management.

And with that in mind, England legend and Leicester hero Gary Lineker stated that his choice would be the former Everton star, stating on the Rest Is Football podcast (via Leicester City News):

"I’d go with Lee Carsley. I think he’s really got something, and I think there’s a little bit of a reluctance in the Premier League, opposed to perhaps other leagues, and I think with possible exceptions, Brentford and Brighton, who have brought in young managers that they think have got something about them. “They’ve got a coaching ability that is there, you take a bit of a punt. Now, it’s difficult with a club that’s obviously going to be fighting relegation. It’ll be a tough first managerial job in terms of the club side for Carsley, but the way that England players responded to him, you could tell that they respected him as a coach, that they thought he had good ideas, we thought he was really imaginative and brave. “If it was down to me, which it is categorically not, I would think of someone like that, if they don’t go down the tried and trusted route for someone like David Moyes.”

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-11-24.