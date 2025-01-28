Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has made it a personal mission this month to secure a deal for Lille star Angel Gomes, GIVEMESPORT understands.

Spurs are struggling on and off the pitch as they languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table and, in this winter window, boss Ange Postecoglou is yet to make an outfield signing.

Heading into January, it was expected that a left-sided centre-back and wide forward would be prioritised, but neither of those situations have worked out and a lot of focus is centred around a signing for the midfield.

Levy is Driving Force in Spurs' Gomes Pursuit

Midfielder seen as attractive option due to homegrown status

We have reported all month how Gomes is a prime target for Tottenham because he is on course to become free agent, while the fact he is homegrown is something that is very much an important factor.

Levy has personally taken a keen involvement in discussions that have taken place this month, along with technical director Johan Lange, in a bid to land the "amazing" England international.

Sources indicate that Spurs have maintained regular contact with Gomes’ camp, initially holding discussions at the start of January in France as they aimed to convince the former Manchester United academy graduate to join them.

Tottenham were even prepared to offer Lille cash to sign Gomes in this window if such a deal seemed plausible. Despite the north Londoners' persistence, the 23-year-old remains undecided.

Gomes is understood to have prioritised a return to Old Trafford initially, but also intimated he would see Spurs as an option if a Manchester United transfer was off the table.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have also been in the race for Gomes, and have made their own advances to sign him. Tottenham, however, are persistent in their ongoing efforts to convince Gomes to join them, with Levy personally driving the negotiations alongside Lange.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes completed 81 per cent of his passes after coming on as a substitute in Lille's 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg last weekend

North Londoners Considering Late Diouf Move

Gomes not capital club's only target currently in France

The appeal of Gomes as a homegrown player and his creative abilities made him a key target for Tottenham as they look to strengthen their squad.

Fans are frustrated that goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is the only signing to have been made this month and, in the next week, Levy must work hard to make sure there is a positive end to the window.

While Spurs prioritise Gomes, they have also done other groundwork in France - including sounding out Andy Diouf, of Lens.

Sources declare that there is still optimism that a signing will be made for the here and now to boost Tottenham’s current season, yet it is clear that Gomes has been one of their major areas of focus.

The capital club have been linked with Tyler Dibling, of Southampton, as well. We understand that interest is very serious, but competition is even more fierce, with sides abroad also interested as the player looks for a move that truly pushes his potential to the limit.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/01/2025.

