Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is gaining traction, with sources confirming that their interest is more than just speculative ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international has cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards, with his performances for the Magpies earning widespread acclaim. However, his future at St James’ Park is becoming a topic of increasing speculation.

Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak but, within the game, it is generally spoken of that they hold a valuation of at least £120million - a figure understood to be the minimum they would entertain for their star striker. But the club’s ability to qualify for the Champions League could prove decisive. If they fail to secure an elite-placed finish, there is an expectation that Isak could push for an exit in search of top-level European football.

Reds Confident Isak Deal Becoming Feasible

Private discussions over Anfield switch have been speculated

Despite the steep price tag for Isak, Liverpool’s apparent confidence in being able to secure a deal is raising eyebrows. Certain figures at Anfield believe a move is feasible, and while the specifics remain unclear, there is speculation among football insiders that private discussions may have suggested a deal is more attainable than previously thought.

As Reds boss Arne Slot goes in search of further firepower, they have also had a serious look at RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko recently and are not the only club monitoring the Isak situation. Arsenal remain long-term admirers, though their financial constraints have previously kept them at arm’s length.

A deal closer to £100million could bring them into contention, but even at Newcastle’s current valuation, the structure of any transfer will be crucial.

If clubs can negotiate a payment plan that breaks down the fee into manageable installments, it could open the door to more suitors and potentially spark a bidding war.

Isak has already demonstrated his quality against Liverpool this season, scoring in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final victory over the Reds - another reminder of why he is so highly valued.

Some reports have suggested that Isak - described as the 'best striker in the world' this season - is rejecting a new contract offer from Newcastle, but that is not believed to be the case. There is certainly work to be done from the Magpies' end of things if he is to sign a new deal though - and they would need to make him their highest-paid player.

A brilliantly taken goal for Sweden on Tuesday night was the latest reminder of his clinical prowess and as Newcastle chase down a Champions League-placed finish in the coming weeks, his own performances are going to be key in deciding how this plays out.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/03/2025.

