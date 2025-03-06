Big changes are expected at Anfield this summer, and Liverpool are genuinely interested in Benjamin Sesko as part of any overhaul, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed.

As we approach the end of the season, there are lingering doubts about various aspects of the Reds' current attacking options, with important decisions on the horizon. There is still no clear answer over Mohamed Salah's future, and questions remain about the futures of both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Additionally, it is expected that Darwin Nunez will leave the club.

While it is obviously unlikely all these players will depart at once, this situation raises the case that Liverpool bring in fresh faces to keep the club moving forward, especially with boss Arne Slot on course to have a Premier League title to defend.

Reds Have Genuine Interest in Landing Sesko

Premier League title-chasers evaluating frontman's situation

We revealed on Wednesday how Tottenham Hotspur are starting to hope they can come into the frame for Sesko’s signature in the summer, but speculation has also grown around Liverpool’s potential move for the RB Leipzig forward.

It is an intriguing possibility and one worth taking seriously considering the Slovenia international is set to leave the German club soon. We have been assured the Merseyside giants do have a genuine interest in securing his signature and have been evaluating the situation.

At this point, it is hard to say if Liverpool are favourites for the transfer, but their main competition would be Arsenal, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also potential suitors. There is good reason to think that Sesko might lean towards an offer from Anfield, which could be a better fit for the next step in his career.

Slot is not looking for a traditional No.9 but is keen on him as a reliable goalscorer who could also quickly adapt to the Reds' all-round style of play. Sesko’s ability to carry the ball and make powerful surges outside the penalty area could make him a perfect fit for Liverpool’s system under the Dutch tactician.

In contrast, while Arsenal have been linked with Sesko, sources within the game have suggested he may not be the ideal fit for their possession-based style under Mikel Arteta.

Some believe Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak would be a much more suitable option to add to their ranks, but Gunners insiders explain that he is currently out of reach, and that is why Sesko has become a more attainable target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 172 minutes this season

Suitors Could Activate Sesko Release Clause

Leipzig aware Slovenia international has widespread interest

Sesko's suitors will have the opportunity to activate his release clause this summer, and Leipzig are aware of the strong interest from several top Premier League clubs.

Tottenham are interested in signing the 21-year-old, but their chances would only improve if other clubs pull out. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still evaluating their finances and do not currently his arrival as a top priority. Chelsea remain interested but are more likely to pursue a player like Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

Liverpool’s position in the race could give them an edge over Arsenal, especially with the influence of Jurgen Klopp. His new role as global head of soccer at Red Bull could play a part in swaying Sesko towards Anfield, particularly given the German tactician's past rivalry with Arsenal and Arteta.

Sesko’s development through Red Bull Salzburg and Leipzig has mirrored that of Sadio Mane, and Liverpool will be optimistic that if they want to win this race, they can.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/03/2025.

