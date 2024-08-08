Highlights Liverpool are continuing to scour the market for potential defensive recruits as the transfer deadline edges closer.

The Reds have made progress in their attempts to land Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool remain interested in Anthony Gordon despite not entertaining the possibility of meeting Newcastle United's demands.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is continuing to assess centre-backs and wide players in what might prove to be a busy close to the summer transfer window at Anfield.

Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Benfica’s Antonio Silva - who Jamie Carragher has tipped to be a "superstar" in the future and has an £85m release clause - are two names appreciated, but historical target Willian Pacho is set to join Paris Saint-Germain for €40m and Leny Yoro has moved to Manchester United for a €70m package.

In the end, Liverpool chose not to bid for Yoro, despite viewing him as a generational talent. They did make a strong pitch to the player, but felt a longer-term pathway to regular first-team football was more beneficial to Yoro’s development. Liverpool rarely over-promise in pitches and felt it was better for Yoro to develop over a number of seasons.

Levi Colwill is another centre-back often linked with a switch to Anfield, but Liverpool don’t believe an exit is possible in the next three weeks. Colwill could be a target they revisit in summer 2025 but, for now, Chelsea simply have no plans to sell.

Reds Have Made Progress in Persuading Zubimendi to Join

Merseyside giants increasingly optimistic of striking deal

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a top target for Liverpool. The 25-year-old has a €60m release clause, which is viewed as market value.

The challenge for Liverpool is not necessarily negotiating with the LaLiga outfit, but convincing the Spain international to leave, and it's understood progress has been made, leading to optimism.

Sociedad will sanction an exit if the player wants to depart. Zubimendi is settled at Sociedad, having come through their academy and made almost 200 appearances for the club. Sociedad want the release clause number paid, but are open to Liverpool matching it with a different structure and will sanction an exit if Zubimendi makes it clear that is his preference.

Zubimendi won Euro 2024 with Spain, replacing Rodri at half-time in the 2-1 win over England in the final. Liverpool see appeal in him because he's an ‘engine-room’ midfielder who is both composed on the ball and capable of acting as a defensive playmaker.

Both sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Slot believe Zubimendi is a strong fit for Liverpool’s possession-based style, and it appears Wataru Endo is no longer seen as the solution at No.6.

Zubimendi’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, is well-known to Hughes since he also represents Andoni Iraola. Hughes was the driving force behind bringing Iraola to Bournemouth and will have a key role to play if Liverpool succeed in landing Zubimendi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has made 188 appearances for Real Sociedad, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists along the way

Ederson Considered as Potential Anfield Addition

Guimaraes deal unlikely despite initial enquiry earlier in window

Liverpool have also given some consideration to Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but reports earlier in the window suggesting a deal was ever close have been denied by sources.

In November last year, Liverpool also sent a delegation to Brazil to watch Fluminense’s Andre, but decided against making an offer, believing at the time Fulham had an agreement in principle subject to Joao Palhinha leaving for Bayern Munich. Although Fulham are still to land Andre, Liverpool are focusing their efforts in Europe to find their No.6.

Liverpool also made an enquiry about Bruno Guimaraes, and those close to the Brazilian are yet to rule out late-window drama, even though the Newcastle midfielder has said he is happy at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes’ £100m release clause has now expired and it would take an astronomical offer from any suitor to prompt an exit before the window shuts. Manchester City remain the more likely bidder, but value Guimaraes at closer to £80m.

Gordon Remains Player of Interest After Deal Initially Came Close

Newcastle winger nearly joined in high-profile swap

Liverpool are calmer about adding another winger or wide forward since both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are expected to stay. Saudi dealmakers are aware Salah wants to remain at Anfield in 2024/25 and will try again next summer. Liverpool’s priority is to try and get Salah to extend and thus avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months' time.

Anthony Gordon remains a player Liverpool still really like, but not at the £100m price tag Newcastle United will demand. There was a brief window before the PSR deadline when the Magpies offered Gordon to the Merseyside giants, and a deal was quite close.

Liverpool were prepared to pay £75m for Gordon, with Joe Gomez going to Newcastle for £45m. Gomez was not actually a player Liverpool wanted to lose, but they were prepared to leverage him in order to get Gordon. But Newcastle were instead able to gain fees for Elliot Anderson (£30m, Nottingham Forest) and Yankuba Minteh (£35m, Brighton & Hove Albion) to help them comply with the Premier League's financial rules.

Anthony Gordon's statistics for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Luis Diaz Anthony Gordon Luis Diaz Shot-creating actions 143 163 Shots 80 94 Key passes 57 64 Shots on target 29 32 Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Statistics correct as of 08/08/2024

Gordon’s head was turned, and he is still keen on joining his boyhood club, but Liverpool would likely now need to pay above the odds. Newcastle instead hope to offer the wide-man a new contract once the window shuts.

However, the England international could request a release clause, still giving him an out in the future, which is something Newcastle have traditionally tried to avoid, despite adding one in Guimaraes' extension.

Carvalho Among Names Linked with Exit

Southampton have had offer snubbed ahead of new season

Liverpool are also focused on several outgoings. Tyler Morton is available for around £20m, with RB Leipzig pursuing the 21-year-old midfielder, while Southampton have had a £15m bid rejected for winger Fabio Carvalho, who has impressed in pre-season.

Leicester City are also firmly in the race, but Liverpool still value Carvalho and won’t sanction another loan, meaning he will either stay or be sold.

Salzburg, managed by former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, have made a £6m bid for Bobby Clark, but his back injury might prevent an exit since Slot is understood to be keen to judge the 19-year-old midfielder before any sale is sanctioned.

Elsewhere, Wataru Endo and Sepp van den Berg could also depart, and Ben Doak may be sent out on loan with Leicester, Southampton and Al-Nassr all keen.

Salah and Van Dijk Poised to Stay Beyond Deadline

Fresh Alexander-Arnold contract remains high priority

Liverpool’s other priority is to ensure key senior players remain settled at Anfield. There are no concerns over a Salah exit, although Al-Hilal still want the Egyptian in a year's time.

Liverpool also want to keep Virgil van Dijk despite formative Saudi interest, although they are yet to receive any offers. At this stage of the window, Liverpool wouldn’t sanction an exit without a replacement.

Allison Becker is expected to stay and remains highly valued. In the end, neither Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad made an offer, with both trying and failing for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson instead.

Agreeing a new contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a high priority, and Liverpool are calm about the situation despite Real Madrid monitoring the situation.

Alexander-Arnold will hold further talks with Slot about his role and position next week, and Liverpool will soon attempt to advance things. It may appear a quiet summer for Liverpool, but Hughes and Slot are confident in what they have at Anfield already and the club always prefer to be judged after - not during - a window.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref