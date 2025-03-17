Liverpool have some major calls to make regarding their attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, and Luis Diaz’s future is coming firmly into the spotlight.

The Reds crashed to a 2-1 Wembley defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, just days after exiting the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

It is a testing time for boss Arne Slot at Anfield as he now attempts to make sure Liverpool finish their Premier League campaign strongly and celebrate winning the title before they make big transfer decisions in the summer.

Reds Irritated by Speculation Over Diaz Future

Barcelona pinpointed as most likely landing spot for Colombian

Some of those transfer situations will start to be resolved before the end of the season though, and Diaz is an unusual and frustrating one that needs attention from Liverpool. The speculation and rumours surrounding his future has irritated some within the club, who feel it has been unhelpful and unnecessary, but the £50m Colombian winger does have options.

The main one is that he is admired by Barcelona sporting director Deco, and there is a growing feeling that Diaz would be open to the move should the opportunity arise.

While Liverpool have been in no rush to push through new contract terms, despite being on course to enter the final two years of his £55,000-per-week deal, they also have not been overly impressed with the way negotiations have been framed.

With Barcelona expected to be more active in the market this summer - provided they maintain a balance between incomings and outgoings - a deal for Diaz looks more feasible than it did a year ago.

That being said, Liverpool’s entire forward line is under review. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota could also be available for the right price, while Federico Chiesa’s future is up in the air even though he found the back of the net in stoppage time of the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

Until now, it was widely thought that Nunez and Chiesa were the most likely to leave, with Diaz sitting at more of a 50/50 juncture and Jota expected to stay. But with various moving parts, nothing is set in stone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Diaz has been averaging a Premier League goal every 207 minutes this season

Salah Still Facing Uncertain Future at Anfield

Owners hesitating over finances needed to agree fresh terms

Speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations continues, with ongoing hesitance from the ownership group over the financial and long-term commitment he would require. A move to Barcelona has been played down - something we revealed last week - but the situation still needs resolving.

Liverpool’s defeats in the Carabao Cup final and Champions League last 16 will only accelerate discussions about these big decisions.

As they weigh up their options, there are also a few whispers that Lyon's Rayan Cherki could come back into their thinking, though how serious that interest is remains to be seen. The summer window will be crucial for Liverpool, and their forward line could look very different by the time it closes.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/03/2025.