At a time when Mohamed Salah‘s future continues to create headlines, new stories are being generated over how Liverpool would cope without him.

So far, there has been no breakthrough on a new contract for the Egyptian superstar, although there have been new reports that he would be willing to agree a one-year extension to remain at Anfield.

Salah's importance to Arne Slot's side remains obvious as his goal record continues to be outstanding, but even if Liverpool do manage to find a way to get him to stay, there will be conversations around the contingency plan on the Premier League table-toppers' right flank.

Reds Seeking Potential Salah Replacements

Kvaratskhelia among names on Merseyside giants' radar

Sources continue to retain optimism around Salah staying at Liverpool - and that is in mind during this period of uncertainty. There are also links with other players that are worth some analysis.

One of the more intriguing figures that continues to be linked to the Reds is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli have not convinced the Georgian attacker to stay long-term at this stage, and there are long-known links with a move to Anfield as the Merseyside giants have been tracking him for some time.

Our information at GMS suggests that this is a player who Liverpool are continuing to monitor, and it is plausible he could end up moving to the club in 2025.

A switch is unlikely to come in January, but with 'superstar' Kvaratskhelia's fellow countryman Giorgi Mamardashvili agreeing a deal to move to Merseyside and senior figures showing genuine intrigue around the prospect of signing him, it could become a real option as we move forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been averaging a goal every 201 minutes in Serie A this season

Two other players that are linked with Liverpool in an attacking sense are Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and RB Leipzig loanee Xavi Simons. It is true that both of these players have previously been tracked, but current information suggests they are not necessarily high on the list of new faces for the Liverpool frontline.

Likewise, Eintracht Frankfurt talisman Omar Marmoush is regularly touted to join the Reds. There is a nice narrative linked to a potential arrival, given he is also Egyptian, but this is a rumour that is being played down for now.

In the immediate future, there is good news for Liverpool as Salah will have back-up imminently as Federico Chiesa finally prepares to return to full fitness.

He has had a difficult time with injuries since his move to Liverpool, but is extremely eager to make up for lost time and wants to prove his transfer in the summer was not a mistake and that he can become a positive asset.

His return feels timely at a stage of the season when Liverpool will be keen to manage the minutes of star man Salah - who has been on board since completing a £34million switch from Roma in June 2017 - wherever they can.

Returnees Could Impact Slot's January Plans

Defence and midfield are areas which may be strengthened

In terms of the January transfer market, Liverpool do remain open-minded about potential business deals. Publicly, they continue to show caution in what their intent will be, and their actions in the new year could yet be determined by the successful return from injury of players in defence.

Midfield is also an area of focus that could yet lead to a new arrival, but insiders are warning that there remains a possibility Liverpool don’t strengthen in January.

One man they will not want to be without is Ryan Gravenberch. He has shown incredible growth in terms of team importance since the arrival of Slot and is now at a level whereby he could be considered as important as Virgil Van Dijk or Salah.

He has taken on a key role in the team - and there are now whispers that Real Madrid have eyes on him for the future. There is not currently any chance of last season's Champions League winners striking a deal for the Dutchman, but it is not surprising that he has hit their radar with his impressive performance levels this season.

Gravenberch has been known in football circles since his early years at Ajax, and he is showing his full potential now, after a difficult time at Bayern Munich. Importantly, it is understood that Gravenberch is very happy at Liverpool and loving life under Slot.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/12/2024