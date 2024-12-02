Liverpool star Mohamed Salah still hasn't given any indication that he will be staying at the Premier League leaders, with his contract set to run out at the end of June - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that whilst the Reds have yet to make a formal offer, one club he currently won't be on his way to is Paris Saint-Germain, with the French club not currently discussing a potential move despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Salah scored yet again on Sunday as his penalty downed Manchester City to send the Reds nine points clear in the Premier League title race, taking his tally to 11 goals in just 13 top-flight games this season - only one behind leading goalscorer Erling Haaland. As a result, fans will want him to commit his future as soon as possible, though that agreement is not in the offing just yet.

Sources: PSG 'Not in Negotiations' for Salah

But the possibility that he leaves Liverpool remains open-ended

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that PSG are not negotiating to bring Salah to the French capital, despite recent reports claiming otherwise, as his Liverpool contract continues to run down.

There has not been any contact to discuss a potential move to the Ligue 1 champions, and whilst PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Salah enjoy a long-standing friendship, the Parc des Princes outfit have not initiated any contact over the Egyptian legend.

Multiple sources believe that Salah's camp are using PSG's reported interest to put pressure on Liverpool to offer him a new contract, with the right-winger currently in some of the finest form of his life under Arne Slot.

Salah remains open to extending his contract at Liverpool, and talks are thought to have been positive despite the former Chelsea man failing to receive a formal offer so far. That's normal, given that a formal offer wouldn't usually be made until provisional terms had been agreed.

Salah is hoping for a two-year contract with a club option to activate a third, and he would also be open to a shorter-term extension of a one-year deal plus an option for another year, with Liverpool's preference to negotiate for a shorter contract.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 =1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.69 1st

Saudi clubs, meanwhile, don't need to reach out in a formal sense just yet, as Salah knows what the finances on offer are, stemming from the bid from Al-Ittihad in August 2023. Salah also has a strong relationship with Michael Emenalo, who is the sporting director of the Saudi Pro League. They will make a move if an opportunity arises, but all of the legwork has been done from their previous bid, meaning that they are waiting in the wings whilst also being respectful to Salah's timescale, alongside his talks with Liverpool.

There is only one factor that would change from the Saudi Pro League's central offer. It is now Al-Hilal of Riyadh that are now the club likely to sign the former Roma star, as opposed to Al-Ittihad, who are based in Jeddah - due to Al-Hilal's appearance in the Club World Cup.

The Saudi FA have taken up FIFA's offer of an 'exceptional window', which is from June 1-10, for clubs in the tournament to bolster their squads - which means that if Salah agrees a contract with the Riyadh-based outfit, he'll be eligible to play in the summer competition.

Salah Continues to Make Liverpool History

A superb end to the season could see him cement his place as a legend

Salah's future with Liverpool remains up in the air, but there is no doubting he is a legend of the Merseyside outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 18 goals and assists in just 13 Premier League games this season.

He is now just five goals from overtaking fourth-placed Billy Liddell in the all-time top goalscorer rankings in all competitions for the Reds, and just 18 away from moving into the top three over Gordon Hodgson - which, if he carries on with his current form this season, isn't entirely implausible.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.