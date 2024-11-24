As Liverpool aim to secure new contracts for their core players, the situation surrounding superstar defender Virgil van Dijk is reaching a crucial point of focus with the Dutchman now looking set to commit his future to the club.

Van Dijk, 33, has played every minute for Liverpool in both the Premier League and Champions League this season and as a result the prospect of losing the club captain is becoming more difficult to imagine.

His current deal ends in the summer and, according to latest information, all parties have been showing positive intent around extending his time at the club.

Van Dijk Negotiations Have Progressed Positively

The Dutchman continues to be a key figure for Liverpool

Van Dijk arrived at Anfield from Southampton in January 2018 in a £75million transfer, which set a world-record fee for a defender at the time.

The value of that deal is not in any doubt and his importance to the team remains as strong as ever.

Though nothing has been formally signed yet, sources indicate that negotiations have been progressing in a manner that suggests optimism for a resolution.

His presence has been instrumental in Liverpool’s defensive stability, and he has become a defining figure in their recent successes, which include Premier League and Champions League titles.

While deals for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also wanted, Van Dijk’s extension is seen as the most likely to be finalised first.

Even with positive signs emerging, there will remain a level of caution among Liverpool fans until an official deal is inked. Such cautious optimism reflects the stakes here for Liverpool, who are keen to keep their defensive rock at Anfield.

Liverpool Consider Offering Van Dijk More Than One Year

A longer contract for the 33-year-old would emphasise his importance

Sources close to the club indicate to GMS that both Liverpool and Van Dijk are hoping to conclude an agreement, signalling that both parties are aligned in their future goals.

Some rumours have surfaced in recent months about van Dijk potentially heading to Serie A if he does not stay at Liverpool but that is not the focus right now.

Details around the terms of the prospective contract, including its duration and financial aspects, remain unclear.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Dijk has made 285 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 25 goals.

However, some insiders have suggested that Liverpool have been considering an extension that goes beyond the expected and sometimes traditional one-year addition for a player of his age. If Liverpool were to offer Van Dijk anything beyond that one-year stay, it would emphasise his continued value, even as he heads towards his mid-30s.

While Van Dijk’s contract talks seem to be moving in a positive direction, the same cannot yet be said for Salah and Alexander-Arnold, who also face unresolved contract situations.

Salah’s case appears particularly complex because of the lure of Saudi Arabia, which would not only put forward a huge financial proposal but could also elevate the Egyptian’s global status even further.

It has always been expected that his situation might drag on but signs right now are that Salah is enjoying life under new boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool Want Alexander-Arnold Decision Soon

Real Madrid remain keen to sign the England international

As for Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are eager to have a better idea of a decision sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old right-back has been an integral part of Liverpool’s system, contributing both defensively and offensively, and his potential has not gone unnoticed as Real Madrid are carrying out detailed background checks on how well they think he could adapt to life in Spain.

Liverpool’s ability to lock down these key players will ultimately impact the club’s ambitions in both the Premier League and European competitions but will also help dictate their areas of focus for the next two transfer windows.

If Liverpool can finalise Van Dijk’s extension and provide clarity on Salah and Alexander-Arnold’s situations, they would secure continuity in the squad.

For now, the hope remains that Liverpool’s commitment to Van Dijk will soon lead towards a formal agreement, giving fans further confidence in the club’s direction as they look to build success in this new post-Klopp era.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 24-11-24.