Liverpool are monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba and are tempted to attempt to beat domestic rivals Manchester City to his signature after plans have been put in place to welcome up to five new signings to Anfield in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite already being poised to strengthen his options in the goalkeeping department ahead of next season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive in a deal worth an initial £25million from Valencia after an agreement was reached last year, Reds boss Arne Slot is threatening to go head-to-head with Sky Blues counterpart Pep Guardiola in the transfer window.

Federico Chiesa has been Liverpool's only outfield acquisition since Jurgen Klopp's decision to walk away from the dugout at the end of last term, thanks to the Italian joining in a £12.5million switch from Juventus, but plans are in place to give the squad a makeover even though they are in pole position to win the Premier League title.

Reds Monitoring Baleba Heading into Summer

Title-chasers aiming to land midfielder ahead of next season

Liverpool are looking to beat Manchester City to the signing of Baleba in the summer, according to GMS sources, after recruitment chiefs on Merseyside have opted to keep an eye on his situation ahead of potentially offering a route out of Brighton when the transfer window reopens.

The "monster" defensive midfielder was the subject of enquiries during the early stages of 2025 and, due to a flurry of interest being expected ahead of next season, the Reds and Sky Blues may have to fork out more than £115million if they want to stand a chance of getting the deal over the line.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool are monitoring Baleba after deciding that they want to bring in another presence in the middle of the park, but there are doubts over whether he is attainable after Manchester City touched base through intermediaries a matter of months ago and discovered that he was out of reach.

Brighton are in a strong negotiating position as the Cameroon international still has more than three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £12,500-per-week, complicating matters for Slot and Guardiola as they aim to lure him to Anfield and the Etihad Stadium respectively.

The Seagulls are adamant that they are not willing to listen to offers due to a wish to retain Baleba's services for at least one more season, GMS sources have learned, but that has not deterred Liverpool as they continue looking into the possibility of overcoming stiff competition from Manchester City for an agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Baleba made five tackles and as many clearances as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Chelsea last week

Baleba Could be Among Five Anfield Recruits

Cameroon international wanted as Slot aims to give squad makeover

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool are looking to upgrade their squad in the summer, despite edging closer to getting their hands on the Premier League crown by recording a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday, and they could make Baleba one of up to five signings as plans are put in place for a potential title defence.

The 21-year-old has been highlighting his ability in the Premier League since completing a £23.2million switch to Brighton from Lille in August 2023, and his consistent performances have resulted in the Reds considering testing their domestic rivals' resolve with a formal bid in the coming months.

Brighton are aiming to attempt to price Baleba out of a move due to their determination to keep him among head coach Fabian Hurzeler's options heading into next term, GMS sources understand, but there is a possibility that Liverpool or Manchester City could decide to meet their demands due to believing he is worth the investment.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Sky Blues and Chelsea have refused to rule out the possibility of entering negotiations for the combative midfielder in the summer after being left frustrated when they initially looked into being able to discuss a mid-season switch from the Amex Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/02/2025