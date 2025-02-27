COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — The players who made up the starting XI for San Diego FC 's inaugural MLS match last weekend were from all over the world, a beautifully commonplace occurrence in the global game.

For Luca de la Torre, that wasn't the case. Yes, he came from a long way away — last playing in Spain — but a debut for the club saw the San Diego native represent his city in their first-ever competitive match.

De La Torre and San Diego exploded for a 2-0 win over reigning MLS Cup champion Los Angeles Galaxy , a storybook debut. This weekend they hope to carry on those good vibes with their home debut, a moment that hits de la Torre close to the heart.

“It’s special," de la Torre told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month. "It’s not something a lot of guys get the chance to do, a lot of players play away from home their whole career.”

The 26-year-old midfielder initially left home at 15-years-old to join the academy at English club Fulham . His career has taken him from England to the Netherlands (Heracles) then to Spain (Celta de Vigo) before joining San Diego FC at its inception.

There's plenty different this time around. For starters, de La Torre didn't yet have his driver's license the last time he lived here full-time, but it's still his city and his parents still live here.

“It’s been a smooth transition, obviously,” he said with a laugh. “As you would think it would be.”

De la Torre joined San Diego on an initial one-year loan with a purchase option from Celta. If things go well, he can be here for the long-term. For now, at the very least, de la Torre will get much-needed consistent playing time as well as a bigger responsibility day-to-day than previously.

“This is a situation we think works for us and for Luca," sporting director Tyler Heaps said. "Our job is to make sure we get Luca back playing his best, that’s what he needs for his country. He should be in the national team pool, it’s our job and his job to prove that. I think he can do that in this league, we can showcase him.”

Heaps added: “It just means more. You bring a kid from San Diego, you know he’s going to give 110%.”

Joining San Diego

San Diego had de la Torre on their shortlist from their first conversations of building their inaugural roster. Mexican star Chucky Lozano was the first big signing, one they had also talked about from the beginning, but the hope was that de la Torre would join.

When? That wasn't so simple.

De la Torre was signed by Celta in the summer of 2022 and things started well. He made 65 appearances across his first two seasons, as a key squad player. He picked up an injury this year and was on the outside looking in to get back into the team.

Luca de la Torre - Stats With Celta Vigo (2022-2024) Appearances 67 Starts 38 Goals 4 Assists 9

San Diego started pushing, hoping a move would be viable. It would take convincing de la Torre that leaving Europe was the right move for him as well as figuring out the best way to make it work financially with the salary cap.

“My conversation with Luca was interesting, I have a unique perspective," Heaps said. "I left and went to Europe— Not as a player, but as an employee. I told Luca, look, I never wanted to come back to MLS. I had opportunities, but it wasn’t something that interests me. I love Europe, I love the lifestyle. But I said this project is different. It’s Right to Dream… San Diego is a unique city, all of that made my (thoughts to stay in Europe) difficult."

Heaps worked for French club AS Monaco, U.S. Soccer and Right to Dream before being named San Diego sporting director.

“In my career, I’ve always prioritized minutes," de la Torre said. "At Celta, I had some injuries that kept me out. I felt this was the best way to play a lot again.”

Seeing de la Torre join an MLS club was a bit of a surprise to some, as the midfielder publicly criticized the league for its lack of promotion and relegation, a rarity in top-flight soccer in the world. De La Torre told Spanish outlet El Mundo that he "can’t imagine playing without that pressure.”

When asked about those comments, de la Torre was optimistic.

“I’m interested to see what the feeling is like in the league," he said. "It would be nice if there was promotion and relegation, I don’t know if that’s ever going to happen, but we have to see.”

On the USMNT Bubble

Consistent playing time and positive performances are the most important ingredients to winning a place in Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT. The manager has said himself he isn't afraid to pick players from MLS or anywhere else in the world, as long as they're performing.

“For me, it’s always been about playing really well where I am and knowing the national team opportunities will come," de la Torre said. "When they do, you have to be really good when you get the chance.”

San Diego hope to showcase the best of de la Torre this year and keep him in the national team picture.

“Look, like the current manager said," Heaps said. "I’ve had the opportunity and luxury to have quite a few conversations with Mauricio. He’s a guy that will pick the players, the players he believes will make the team the best."