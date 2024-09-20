Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall is in line for a significant boost as a jam-packed fixture schedule at Hotspur Way and his performance in the Carabao Cup win over Coventry City have resulted in boss Ange Postecoglou being poised to hand him further game time over the next 10 days, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having come from behind to defeat Championship opposition, thanks to Brennan Johnson grabbing a stoppage time winner after Djed Spence claimed his first Spurs goal in nine outings, the north Londoners have quickly turned their attentions towards making preparations for a Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Postecoglou handed Bergvall his full debut as Tottenham overcame Coventry to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, after being limited to just 31 minutes of top flight action since his summer arrival, and the Sweden international is primed for more opportunities to impress.

Bergvall Prepared for Reward After First Start

Teenager on course for more game time in upcoming fixtures

Bergvall is set to build on his first start in a Tottenham shirt by being rewarded with more game time over the course of the next 10 days, according to GMS sources, when there will be a Europa League clash against Qarabag sandwiched between Premier League encounters with Brentford and Manchester United.

Although Spurs struggled to overcome Coventry in midweek, the creative midfielder was among the capital club's better performers and Postecoglou's decision to substitute him soon after the hour mark resulted in some sections of the travelling fanbase showing their frustration.

GMS sources have been informed that backroom staff are impressed with how Bergvall has adjusted to life in his new surroundings and, despite facing stiff competition from the likes of playmaker James Maddison for a regular starting berth, he is on course for a significant boost in the form of more chances to make an impact.

Lucas Bergvall's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his career compared to James Maddison Lucas Bergvall James Maddison Shot-creating actions 2.50 5.40 Shots 2.50 2.73 Key passes 2.50 2.54 Shots on target 0.91 0.88 Goals 0.23 0.29 Assists 0.11 0.25 Statistics correct as of 19/09/2024

The 18-year-old joined the north Londoners in a deal worth close to £9million during the summer, having already agreed to make the switch from Djurgardens following his choice to snub the opportunity to join La Liga heavyweights Barcelona a matter of days after the winter window slammed shut earlier this year.

Bergvall is desperate for his decision to pay off, and GMS sources have learned that the upcoming fixtures against Brentford, Qarabag and Manchester United will present him with further chances to make a case for becoming a more significant figure in Postecoglou's plans for the remainder of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Bergvall became the 20th youngest player to make his Premier League debut for Tottenham Hotspur when he came off the bench at the age of 18 years, six months and 17 days against Leicester City on the opening day of the season

Postecoglou Poised to Put Trust in Bergvall

Greek-Australian tactician has been looking to ease midfielder in

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou has been eager to ease Bergvall into his Tottenham side, resulting in the Carabao Cup being seen as the ideal platform, but the Greek-Australian tactician is preparing to trust his summer recruit on a more regular basis thanks to putting in a promising performance against Coventry.

The teenager, who penned a £15,000-per-week contract tying him down to Spurs until the summer of 2029 when he completed his switch from Djurgardens, will also be eyeing the Europa League as a chance to make his mark as numerous changes are expected to be made to the starting line-up in the competition.

Although Bergvall is readying himself for further involvement in the upcoming fixtures, GMS sources understand that Tottenham have been determined to use him carefully as he continues adjusting to life in England and getting up to speed with the rigours of the Premier League instead of throwing him in at the deep end.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Brommapojkarna man has been looking to use September as a springboard for his Lilywhites career, having been forced to remain patient during the early stages of the campaign, and it is on the cards for his wish to be granted by Postecoglou.

