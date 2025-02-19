Ruben Amorim’s control at Manchester United is already being cast into some doubt, but sources are adamant his position at Old Trafford is safe for the foreseeable future.

The Portuguese tactician has failed to turn around the Red Devils' fortunes since replacing Erik ten Hag, leading to them currently being 15th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have been down to the bare bones, forcing Amorim to name a host of youngsters on the substitute bench at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. And now, as they prepare for their next clash against Everton, his authority is being questioned.

Amorim Backed to Stick to His Key Principles

Portuguese tactician not under pressure to make tactical changes

Reports claim there are figures within the Manchester United dressing room who feel they are not being set up in a way that can lead to positive results on a regular basis.

It has emerged that some players are hopeful Amorim will tweak his tactical approach to better suit the current squad. However, club chiefs believe that a lack of conviction from past managers has been a major issue, and they are satisfied that the former Sporting head coach should not abandon his principles.

As such, sources close to Manchester United are making it clear that there are no considerations to parting ways, despite his challenging start to life at Old Trafford.

While financial considerations naturally play a role in that - the Red Devils are keen to avoid another costly payout for a failed appointment - this decision is more about trusting the process.

Unlike previous managerial reigns that faltered under pressure, the club’s hierarchy - led by INEOS - are determined to back Amorim and his long-term vision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim headed into the Manchester United dugout having won 165 of his 231 matches in charge of Sporting.

INEOS Aligned with Amorim's Long-Term Plan

Former Sporting chief will not be solely judged on results this term

When taking the job, Amorim was upfront about his preferred style of play and his commitment to instilling it from day one. Despite early struggles, he remains steadfast in his approach, and Manchester United’s leadership are aligned with his long-term plan.

While results remain important, Ten Hag's successor is not being judged solely on them this season. Instead, this period is viewed as a learning phase, with the bigger picture in mind. The Red Devils are already planning for a pivotal 2025/26 campaign, with significant changes expected in the summer.

Amorim is set to make ruthless calls regarding the squad, with full backing from Manchester United’s hierarchy. Several current players may be moved on, and recruitment will be heavily influenced by his tactical demands. The Red Devils know they cannot afford another managerial misstep and, as a result, he is playing a key role in shaping future transfer plans.

For now, despite the bumps in the road, Amorim remains the man INEOS believe can guide the Premier League giants into a new era - and they seem willing to give him the time and resources to make it happen.

