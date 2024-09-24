Manchester City prodigy Rico Lewis is set to find his way back into the reigning Premier League champions' starting XI in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - as Rodri's long-term injury could offer him even more game time due to his versatility.

Lewis was dropped from City's XI for the game against Arsenal over the weekend, having started and completed their first three games of the season in a holding midfield role against Chelsea, Ipswich Town and West Ham United, before reverting to a left-back role against Brentford earlier in the month. But despite his omission from the starting XI and subsequent England cap against Finland earlier in September, Lewis is set to find his way back into the team, sources have revealed - with Kyle Walker's form and Rodri's injury being key reasons.

Sources: Lewis Set to Return to City's Starting XI

External factors means he'll become even more key to the team

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Lewis is expected to win his place back at City in their next Premier League clash away at Newcastle United after missing out on the starting XI against Arsenal on Sunday.

Rico Lewis's Premier League statistics - Man City squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 316 9th Assists 1 =3rd Clearances Per Game 2.3 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 7.18 3rd

Sources believe that his omission by Pep Guardiola from the game against the Gunners was decision-based, as his game plan preferred Walker by utilising the England star's experience to get through the game, thus seeing Lewis on the bench.

However, Rodri is now reportedly injured for the duration of the season, and Lewis is capable of playing at full-back and in the holding midfield role, meaning he will be counted on much more throughout the campaign - where he will also be one of the more likely candidates to replace the Spaniard.

Early suggestions are that John Stones will step up into midfield to replace Rodri, while both Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic will battle to partner him in the double-pivot, which will provide a huge platform for City's attacking stars to blossom - especially given the amount of experience in the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rico Lewis already has 56 caps for City at the age of just 19.

But Lewis will be used throughout. More so at right-back. He is a player that understands Guardiola's system, and is a vital 'connector' having shown so last season and in the early parts of the current campaign - leading to Guardiola labeling him as 'smart' due to his versatile nature.

Lewis Could Be Part of Guardiola's Squad For Some Time

The youngster has great intelligence and youth on his side

Lewis is part of a new breed of full-backs who may lack the pace to get on the overlap in general, but his footballing intelligence is what stands out the most when it comes to first-team appearances.

Bury-born star joined City 11 years ago at the age of eight, and captained City's under-18 team to their league title after making his debut for them at the age of just 15.

Related Gabriel Warns Man City That Arsenal Are Waiting For Them at Emirates Stadium Gabriel further endears himself to Arsenal fans with comments made after 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Making his debut back in August 2022, Lewis burst onto the scene and scored the equaliser against Sevilla in a Champions League tie just three months later - and hasn't looked back since. 23 appearances in his debut season was followed up with another 27 last season, and after featuring in all four of City's opening fixtures, Lewis is firmly in Guardiola's plans.

Walker, by contrast, has suffered a notable decline in recent months, having suffered at EURO 2024 for England at times and for City against Arsenal on Sunday - and if Lewis impresses, he can firmly burst his way into the first-team ahead of the £50million star.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-09-24.