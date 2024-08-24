Manchester City are braced for bids for young attacker James McAtee before the August 30th transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Premier League champions have been fairly quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, with winger Savio and veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan their only first-team arrivals, while Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid for a club-record €95million remains their only notable sale. England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also left the club on loan, joining league new-boys Ipswich Town for the season.

But with the final week of the window now upon us, club chiefs are preparing for late interest in their 21-year-old playmaker.

Manchester City Braced for McAtee Bids

City keen to keep hold of youngster

Manager Pep Guardiola has used McAtee plenty during pre-season, and admitted during a press conference in the USA ahead of a clash with Celtic that he would "love" to keep the midfielder as part of his squad for the upcoming campaign, describing him as "special".

The club have sent him out on loan to Sheffield United in each of the last two seasons but now believe that he can play a role for their first-team in the 2024/25 season as they look to make history with a fifth consecutive Premier League title, while also battling in multiple other cup competitions.

However, Scottish champions Celtic are one team who are said to be looking at potentially doing a deal for McAtee in the final days of the window, although GMS sources insist there has been no contact between the clubs or with the player.

James McAtee 2023/24 Premier League stastistics Games 20(11) Goals 3 Assists 3

Other clubs in the Premier League have also been watching the 21-year-old playmaker's situation in the hope that he could be considered as surplus to requirements closer to the deadline, in a similar situation to Cole Palmer last year. However, Man City sources have told GMS that they are likely to knock back offers to keep him as part of Guardiola's options.

McAtee scored three goals and managed three assists in the top-flight for the Blades last season, after helping them earn promotion in 2022/23 with nine goals and three assists in 37 appearances.

GMS sources revealed earlier in the summer that both Leeds United and Southampton were interested in doing a deal and were preparing to launch a bid, with Man City valuing McAtee at around £20million.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jason McAtee ended a Premier League fixture with 100 per cent pass accuracy on four occasions this season, including when he started Sheffield United's 6-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal in March

Man City Hold Talks for Kyogo

Japan international could replace Alvarez

While Man City prepare to fight off interest in McAtee from Celtic, they may look to engage in talks to sign Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi before the transfer deadline.

After selling Alvarez to Atletico earlier in the window, City are now scouring the market for a potential back-up striker to provide cover for Erling Haaland and Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that the club have held internal talks about signing the 29-year-old.

Celtic won't make a deal easy to do after he led their scoring charts in two of his three full seasons with the club, but after signing Adam Idah earlier in the window from Norwich a deal could be on the cards.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.