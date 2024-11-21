Pep Guardiola’s decision to commit to a new contract at Manchester City has reaffirmed the club’s ambition to maintain its dominance both domestically and in Europe - and now they need to decide what to do in the transfer market.

Guardiola has turned the Sky Blues into a relentless, title-winning machine and his continued presence provides stability and clarity at a time when some rival clubs are navigating uncertainty or adapting to new beginnings.

With the Spanish tactician's future secure, attention naturally shifts to how Manchester City might strengthen in the future and - perhaps more deeply - whether we could see one more rebuild under his guidance.

Sky Blues Face De Bruyne and Walker Decisions

There are question marks over their long-term futures

Manchester City have never shied away from bold moves in the market but were cautious coming into this season. There could be an argument made that they were too cautious, now we see how the side have struggled to deal with injuries to key players.

Yet the Sky Blues would argue that any club would have had similar difficulties with such instrumental figures missing from the side, and it is accepted that Guardiola does not like working with a big squad.

His new contract will be an extension until the summer of 2026, which could then be triggered for another year, too. Is that enough time for Guardiola to build yet another version of his team?

In the coming months, key exit decisions will be made around men who have been pivotal to Guardiola’s latest era of success. Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker - who earn a combined total of £575,000-per-week - both have a question mark next to their longevity at the Etihad Stadium and the news around their boss' own future will now lead to reflection about their roles.

Injuries have continued to hamper the 33-year-old De Bruyne, and we have reported on GMS how he has contemplated a move abroad.

The Belgium international's contract expires at the end of the season, and he would have to accept a pretty severe pay cut if he wants to stay at the club.

He will get that chance, and conversations will soon dictate what happens, but it makes little sense for Manchester City to continue to rely on him as a key member of the team given his injury record.

Meanwhile, Walker has seen his role reduced this season and, even when he has been used, there has been a visible drop in his performance levels from past seasons. That should come as no surprise given his style of play and the fact he is now 34.

Even though he has a contract that runs until 2026, there will be scope to consider moving him on. He has previously given consideration to ending his career at Sheffield United and something like that could crop up as an option.

Walker and De Bruyne are two of the oldest players in the squad, while Ilkay Gundogan is also in their bracket at the age of 34. He has only just returned to Manchester City, and they will make a decision on whether he stays beyond this season.

There has been some talk among insiders that he could become a member of the coaching staff in some form in the future if he does not play on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan has boasted 93 per cent pass accuracy in the Premier League this season

Zubimendi Pinpointed as Possible Rodri Replacement

Confidence emerging that midfielder would be tempted to join

Guardiola will soon be asked questions publicly about the January transfer window and how Manchester City will attack that business opportunity.

Internally, club bosses have hoped he might come around to bulking the squad options, but Guardiola has been cautious. His belief is that if the injury problems ease up, he suddenly has a perfect squad again.

The two areas of main concern, however, would remain in defensive midfield and at centre forward, where Rodri and Erling Haaland have no elite back-up.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is viewed as the most high-profile signing they could look to make in January. Conversations have already taken place between high-ranking officials at Manchester City with Guardiola over the idea of replacing Rodri, and Zubimendi is part of that vision as there is a feeling the player could be tempted into the move.

There is a fear that finding a Rodri replacement is tricky because any signing will wonder how they fit in once he returns from injury.

But with so many games to come over the course of 2025, Manchester City do believe they need more depth in the position and that Rodri’s minutes might need careful managing when he returns.

Champions Aware of Furuhashi's Demands

Celtic talisman's attributes and potential terms have been looked at

In terms of the attack, part of the caution sits in line with the fact that Claudio Echeverri is joining the club in the new year and Oscar Bobb is returning from injury.

City did look closely at Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi earlier in the year, so could move for him if desired as they have the detailed reports all sorted in terms of his attributes, fit with the side and potential terms needed.

They have also continued to keep Copenhagen’s Rooney Bardghji on their radar as the 19-year-old has big potential - but he has been sidelined with a serious injury.

If Manchester City want a short-term solution, it could yet be that Randal Kolo Muani emerges as a very real option for them. The 25-year-old forward has started more games for France this season than he has at Paris Saint-Germain, and he is being made available in the January window, with the Sky Blues among clubs scouting him since being made aware of his situation.

By the start of December, there will be more clarity on how the reigning Premier League champions are preparing to attack the second half of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/11/2024