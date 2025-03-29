Man City are expected to attempt to try for Andrea Cambiaso as their first signing of the summer - and may even try for him when the early transfer window opens at the beginning of June, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

In January a deal for him was moving close. It was priced up at £75million initially but did not get over the line, and club chiefs now hope that the price will fall closer to £50m-£55m the next time they try to sign him.

City will sign someone in the position either way but would love a new full-back to come in to enhance their chances in the Club World Cup, and Cambiaso is seen as their prime target.

Sources: Man City Eyeing Early Cambiaso Deal

Could take advantage of early transfer window

Cambiaso, who has been described as 'one of the best left-backs in the world', is capable of playing on both sides and is seen as an ideal candidate to come into the side. Manager Pep Guardiola is very interested in him as a player, and sources believe that Juventus may be open to an early deal as it gives them scope to overhaul their squad in the summer.

The Serie A giants have already identified their main target to replace Cambiaso in Girona star Miguel Gutierrez, and they will try to make progress on that.

At the moment however, they are fighting to qualify for Champions League football so early deals to bring in money to help make up for that shortfall will be helpful if they fail to make it. The club just sacked Thiago Motta after only appointing him in the summer, showing they are desperate to return to Europe's elite competition next season.

The problem for Man City though is Juventus are also competing in the Club World Cup and will want to keep their best players for the tournament.

Sources: Viana Eyeing Alternatives

Aina and Frimpong also looked at

Incoming director of football Hugo Viana is believed to have fresh ideas about the full-back situation that have been fed into the club - and sources say it is worth being open-minded about that aspect of their summer recruitment, as it could be that new options do emerge if a deal for Cambiaso does not work out.

Another player who has been identified for the position is Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, but he is now being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and early talks have already been held between the two parties.

Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina is also someone that City chiefs have looked at with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season, although the club do hold an option to extend that by a further 12 months. City have explored a deal for the Nigeria international.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/03/2025.