Manchester City are interested in Florian Wirtz, but have limited expectations in terms of actually signing the Bayer Leverkusen star in the summer.

While GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed the Sky Blues as genuine admirers of the Germany international, they still have their work cut out to land him.

Much of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's pursuit, as he goes in search of revamping his squad after being unable to defend their Premier League title, will hinge on how Bayern Munich and Real Madrid decide to push for Wirtz.

Sky Blues Facing Competition to Recruit Wirtz

Bayern Munich have been aiming to land German for years

Bayern have been laying the groundwork for this deal for years and their pursuit of Wirtz - who has been described as "probably the best midfielder in the world" - has been methodical and deliberate. They have spent the past two years nurturing a relationship with his father, while club officials leave little doubt they would love to sign him.

Much of the plan has centred around a dream to pair Wirtz with Jamal Musiala, forming the core of their future attack. Interestingly, Manchester City have also dreamed of bringing that duo together at the Etihad Stadium - but over the past year have had to give up on the idea of signing the latter.

The Sky Blues' interest in Wirtz is serious, but it is not just Bayern they have to worry about as they currently also find themselves competing with another interested club.

Real Madrid are in the picture, with informal discussions believed to have already taken place between the £125m playmaker's camp and the Spanish giants. The fact his current boss, Xabi Alonso, is tipped to move from Leverkusen to the Bernabeu as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor adds intrigue.

Guardiola Handed a Big Boost in Wirtz Pursuit

Leverkusen would rather talisman move away from Bundesliga

In a potential boost for Manchester City chief Guardiola, as he looks to win the race for Wirtz, GMS sources understand that Leverkusen would prefer their fan favourite to move away from Germany so as not to strengthen their domestic rivals. Finances will not be the complete issue here as it will ultimately come down to where the in-demand star sees his future.

One factor working in the Sky Blues' favour is their ability to offer Wirtz the role of becoming Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term replacement. The Belgian is set to leave at the end of this season and our sources have indicated that they would elevate the status of Wirtz by giving him the chance of becoming their new De Bruyne.

The prospect of stepping into his shoes could be a compelling sell, but the player will also need reassuring about the club’s direction - given the decline they have suffered this season.

Manchester City briefly pondered a January switch, but it was never realistic and it is felt right now that Bayern would still be considered favourites to sign him. As things stand, the Sky Blues are playing catch-up in a race that Bayern have been preparing to win for years.

