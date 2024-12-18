Manchester City are prepared to break the bank in 2025 in order to ensure they maintain a grip at the top of European football.

The reigning Premier League champions are gearing up for a major rebuild at a time when boss Pep Guardiola's side are facing up to a crisis of form and sitting nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Manchester City's season is teetering on the brink of collapse, yet sources are adamant that action will be taken as the Sky Blues are determined to act decisively in the transfer market to ensure their dominance does not fade.

Sky Blues Aim to Make at Least Two Signings

Title-holders desperate to qualify for next term's Champions League

Manchester City’s recent form has been nothing short of alarming. A string of poor results has not only cast doubts over their title defence but also raised the unthinkable prospect of missing out on Champions League football for the 2025/26 campaign. For a club that has set the standard for excellence, such a scenario is inconceivable.

One of the key challenges the Sky Blues have been dealing with is the relentless schedule. With minimal time between games, the squad has been unable to focus on fixing tactical issues. Recovery sessions and quick opponent preparations have taken priority, leaving limited opportunities for deep analysis and solutions. This, coupled with an aging midfield and key injuries, has exposed vulnerabilities that opponents have been quick to exploit.

Manchester City’s immediate priority is the January transfer window, where they plan to secure at least two new signings. If they can get business done quickly, they may even sign three.

The midfield is the primary area of focus, and GMS sources recently revealed how there is concern that signing players from within the Premier League will be difficult. But that does not mean they will not try.

Early moves will be made to discover the potential availability of targets, with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes expected to be one of those. Prising a star player away from the Toon mid-season will be a challenge, yet there have been noises around St James’ Park that they are in a vulnerable position. As such, it would not be a surprise to see them try their luck.

Other midfield targets include Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Torino’s Samuele Ricci, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella. Each offers unique qualities, and it’s plausible that Manchester City will bring in two midfielders to address their depth issues.

The Sky Blues' reliance on veteran players like Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva is unsustainable, particularly as both require careful management of their minutes. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury has been cautious, with the Belgian maestro unlikely to feature heavily before a potential summer exit.

There have also been strong links to Major League Soccer newcomers San Diego FC, which would signal the end of an iconic chapter at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola to Dip into Loan Market for Striker

Back-up option wanted to ease burden on Haaland

In addition to midfield reinforcements, Manchester City may look for a back-up striker to ease the burden on Erling Haaland. However, a loan deal is seen as the most likely option for this position. GMS sources revealed earlier this week how Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani is one such target.

While January will provide a short-term boost, our understanding is that the club is already planning a full-scale rebuild in the summer. With financial resources being unlocked to support this vision, Manchester City are preparing for one of the most significant overhauls in their recent history.

The focus will be on rejuvenating the squad and ensuring Guardiola - who retains full backing from the board - has the tools to compete at the highest level.

This rebuild will not only address on-field weaknesses but also reinforce the Sky Blues' ambition to remain at the summit of European football.

Before the window arrives, though, Manchester City must stabilise their current campaign. A tough away game against Aston Villa looms, but the club see their subsequent fixtures as an opportunity to kick-start a revival. Fresh signings, combined with a more favourable run of games, could provide the platform needed to claw back lost ground in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues' struggles this season are a stark reminder of how quickly football can change, but there is a determination to stop the slide as soon as possible.

