Manchester City have an eye on two new stars ahead of the summer transfer window, as they aim to sign a new right-back at the Etihad Stadium - and Ben Jacobs has stated that both Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso and Newcastle United star Tino Livramento are on Pep Guardiola's radar, despite deals being hard to complete.

City only have Rico Lewis as a natural right-back at present, and competition is needed for the young Englishman to keep fresh for next season; however, despite Guardiola having a keen interest in the pair, Jacobs has revealed that a deal may be especially hard to complete for Livramento, whilst Cambiaso has a costly price tag having been compared to Lionel Messi in the past week.

Jacobs: Livramento and Cambiaso 'on Man City Radar'

The full-backs have been impressive for their respective clubs

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that both Cambiaso and Livramento are on City's radar, as they look for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker - who joined AC Milan in the January transfer window.

Andrea Cambiaso's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 5th Goals 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Tackles Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 6th Match rating 6.73 14th

Newcastle remain adamant that Livramento won't be sold, having displaced Kieran Trippier from the starting lineup this season under Eddie Howe - and at the age of just 22, he's already made 81 appearances at Premier League level with a further three at Champions League level, before earning his England debut in November.

That has seen City take an interest, but they also have Cambiaso in their sights after an equally impressive rise in Italian football. Having floated around the lower leagues on loan whilst Genoa's books, his Serie A performances for the Rossoblu saw him join Juventus, where he's since made 70 appearances in just 18 months, scoring five goals in the process.

Jacobs has revealed that Cambiaso, however, was always a summer target for City - despite suggestions that a deal could have been done in the winter, when Walker left. Any fee taking the Italian star is set to be in excess of €55million (£46million), with the 25-year-old Italian international likely to be part of City's backline for some time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andrea Cambiaso already has 220 club appearances to his name.

Cambiaso only made his Italy debut back in March of last year, but he's featured 13 times since and scored important goals against Belgium and France in the UEFA Nations League - sparking interest in his services. Whoever secures Cambiaso's signature would have a first-choice right-back for years to come, though Livramento does boast Premier League experience and three years extra on Cambiaso.

