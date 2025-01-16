Manchester City are looking likely to complete three signings in the January transfer window, as they look to spend big to avenge their poor Premier League form in recent months - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that, despite defenders and attackers being sought-after, the club are adamant they will sign a midfielder to bolster their ranks further with 'world-class' Douglas Luiz being linked.

Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov have all been strongly linked with the Cityzens, with the trio all on Pep Guardiola's radar this winter - but with Marmoush acting as an attacker and the young duo of Reis and Khusanov being defensive-minded players, it's seen the midfield neglected. And sources have confirmed that could see them add to their engine room in the coming weeks, with Rodri's injury having seen a huge downturn in form back in September.

Sources: Man City 'Adamant' They Will Sign a Midfielder

The Cityzens could take a look at Douglas Luiz in the transfer window

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that City are still adamant that they will sign a midfielder this month - with all of their current focus being on signing defenders and attackers.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Goals 9 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 5th Match rating 6.95 4th

As a result, they're in the market for new options. Juventus' Brazilian midfielder Luiz is someone that they remain interested in, and the club are waiting for Juventus to open up the prospect of sending him out on loan, in what would be a return to City - though he failed to play a game for the club before being sold to Aston Villa, where he made his name.

Sources in Turin have insisted that there is hesitancy around the idea of a loan move being administered, but City are expected to try such a move regardless. There is interest in Samuele Ricci from Juventus' rivals Torino, but with Inter Milan being heavily linked with the Italy international, City are going to need to show their hand if they want to sign the former Empoli man in the coming weeks.

Long-term target Martin Zubimendi has been lined up for a summer move to Arsenal, and there is a belief that Bruno Guimaraes is a 'serious' target for City - but that deal may have to wait until the summer, with Newcastle United's superb form in recent weeks making them unlikely to sell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have lost more matches away from home this season (4) than they did in the entirety of last season (3).

Sources have further stated that City are intending to show a degree of flexibility and open-mindedness in the current window, especially if they are offered players that they have not considered before. That isn't usually the case, but January transfer windows offer opportunities, and they don't want to miss out on anything good that crops up.

Rodri Injury Shows Urgency For a Midfielder

The Spaniard's absence has coincided with City's shocking form

Rodri's injury has massively hindered the one-time Champions League winners, with the Light Blues winning four of the five Premier League games that the Spaniard featured in to begin the season. Since then, they've won just six games from 16, including a run of just one win in eight matches in the top-flight.

It's evident that a midfielder is needed, and be it Luiz or Ricci, that defensive blanket for the back four can help City's attacking stars shine once again to fire them into the Champions League - and with Luiz having featured on both stages, he could be the ideal replacement.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-01-25.

