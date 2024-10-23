In a move that signals their determination to remain at the top of English football, Manchester City are expected to work on a legacy plan aimed at securing their future dominance in the Premier League and beyond.

According to GMS sources, Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola is expected to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium for one more year, providing the club with crucial time to solidify its strategy for what happens next.

Life after the Spanish tactician is difficult to imagine but, if confirmed, a contract extension will give Manchester City an opportunity to not only define the next chapter after his decade-long tenure but also carefully select his successor.

Sky Blues Desperate for Smooth Transition After Guardiola Era Ends

Champions keen to avoid similar situation to top flight rivals

Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all-time, has transformed Manchester City since his arrival in 2016, leading them to six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown while also establishing a brand of football that has left an enduring mark on the game.

The challenge for the Sky Blues is to ensure that the transition away from the Guardiola era is as smooth and successful as possible, while GMS has previously revealed that Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim will be among the managers considered in the future.

Sources close to the club suggest that this period of planning will be one of the most pivotal in its history, with Manchester City aiming to avoid the pitfalls that have hampered other clubs following the departure of long-serving managers.

Manchester United and Arsenal both struggled to maintain their dominance after the exits of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, respectively. The reigning Premier League champions are obviously aware of these examples and are determined not to suffer the same problems.

Pep Guardiola's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger Pep Guardiola Sir Alex Ferguson Arsene Wenger Matches 312 810 828 Won 231 528 476 Drawn 43 168 199 Lost 38 114 153 Goals for 774 1627 1561 Goals against 258 703 807 Points-per-game 2.36 2.16 1.97 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

Part of Manchester City’s contingency plan to stay at the top of European football involves not only a smooth managerial transition but also retaining their top talent. GMS sources have revealed how, over the course of the coming months, discussions will intensify around contract renewals for key players such as Rodri and John Stones. Both are expected to finalise new deals by the end of the season.

Haaland Contract Renewal Would be Huge Move

Norwegian striker willing to commit future at Etihad Stadium

The biggest move the hierarchy could make would be securing superstar Erling Haaland to a new, long-term contract. The Norwegian striker, who has been a revelation since joining the club and is contracted until 2027, is widely regarded as one of the best talents in world football.

Insiders suggest that Haaland is so happy at the Etihad Stadium that he would be willing to commit to a longer stay, particularly if Guardiola remains and the club puts together a sustainable long-term plan.

A new deal for the potent frontman would represent one of the most significant moments in Manchester City’s recent history. Not only would it help them maintain their dominance in English football, but it would also fend off interest from European giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, both of whom have been linked with a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has been averaging a goal every 72 minutes since the Premier League campaign got underway

By keeping their key players - especially Haaland - under contract, the Sky Blues can ensure that they have the talent and depth required to compete at the highest levels of both domestic and European competitions.

This strategy of forward-thinking planning, both in terms of management and player retention, is going to be designed to maintain the club’s stranglehold on English football for years to come.

This is a defining period for Manchester City as they navigate one of the most critical transitions in their history. But, with careful planning, the club hopes to remain at the pinnacle of English and European football, even after the Guardiola era comes to an end.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore