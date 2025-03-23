Chelsea could see Jadon Sancho depart the club in the summer, despite being set to add the Englishman to their ranks in a permanent capacity from Manchester United - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen could be queuing up to land him in the summer transfer window.

Sancho ended his nightmare stint at United in the summer, joining Chelsea on transfer deadline day in August - but with just two goals and six assists in all competitions this season, he's fallen behind Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke amongst others in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca. And that could see him move, with a Bundesliga return on the cards.

Sources: Chelsea Could Sell Jadon Sancho This Summer

The winger hasn't had the best year in England and could return to Germany

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Dortmund and Leverkusen are monitoring Sancho's situation ahead of an opportunistic offer in the summer, despite only signing for Chelsea on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the Premier League season.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =9th Goals 2 8th Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.71 8th

Even though the Blues agreed to sign him permanently from United, there remains a possibility that they will sell him on from Stamford Bridge, with the Bundesliga duo being interested in his services.

However, there is a huge twist in that Sancho could end up back at United this summer. There is an option to send Sancho back to Ruben Amorim's men and cancel the loan and permanent deal, which would incur a fine - but that scenario is considered to be unlikely, with Chelsea being able to honour the obligation and then sell him on in the same transfer window.

At this stage, there aren't options for Sancho to move to in the Premier League despite racking up 81 appearances at top-flight level in England - but he could still find a move back to Germany, where he produced the best form of his career at the Signal Iduna Park prior to his failed stint at United.

Sancho began his career at Chelsea in superb fashion with three assists in three Premier League games for the Blues, but barring a run of two goals in two games in December, the former England starlet has only contributed to one more goal since - and hasn't registered a goal or an assist since early January in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has made 23 caps for England, scoring three goals.

Sancho scored 53 goals and recorded 64 assists in just 158 games for Dortmund across two spells at the club, and it's no surprise that they would be interested bringing him back for a third spell - even if they fail to qualify for Europe, currently sitting 11th in the Bundesliga.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-03-25.

