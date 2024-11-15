Manchester United believe they may need to make a decision on whether to move for Sverre Nypan soon to avoid being beaten to his signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.
The Red Devils have been tracking the Norwegian youngster for the past two seasons and have been hugely impressed by what they have seen from the 17-year-old, which has seen them retain a serious interest in the playmaker who has been dubbed the "next Martin Odegaard".
GMS sources revealed recently that the club were planning to make a decision in December ahead of a potential move in 2025, with the player still featuring on their shortlist of potential targets despite the arrival of Ruben Amorim replacing Erik Ten Hag as manager.
Man Utd Must Make Decision Quickly on Nypan
Big competition for his signature
With the supremely talented Rosenborg youngster expected to leave in 2025, there are several top European clubs said to be tracking his progress.
GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are among the clubs to have watched him this season, alongside Man Utd, and a move to one of Europe's top leagues is now seen as almost a certainty in 2025.
But because of the competition for his signature, Old Trafford chiefs have some fear that if they don't make a move soon they could miss out on signing him to one of their rivals.
That would be a major blow to INEOS' plans to bring in some of the top young talent in the world to the club to secure their future, with the likes of Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin already having joined last summer.
|
Sverre Nypan Rosenborg Stats (2024 Eliteserien)
|
Games
|
26
|
Starts
|
22
|
Goals
|
7
|
Assists
|
7
|
Shots per 90
|
2.25
|
Minutes played
|
1947
Man Utd Could be Active in January
Nypan transfer could open up soon
The January transfer window is expected to be a chance for new manager Amorim to add to his squad and begin building in his own image, but INEOS are also keen to develop the club their own way and those deals must align.
Sources have stated that Man Utd will be willing to strike a couple of deals in the January window, and one for Nypan could open up due to his potential growth and quality as the club plan for the coming years.
Having spent the best part of two years tracking Nypan, the club would be hugely disappointed to miss out on his signature, and a decision on whether to proceed with a deal as early as January will need to be made quickly now.
All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/11/2024.
