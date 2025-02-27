Manchester United hold a genuine interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze ahead of the summer window, but don't want to meet his release clause, Ben Jacobs revealed on the Market Madness podcast.

The Red Devils have struggled all season in the attacking third of the pitch and currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League having scored just 33 goals in their 27 games so far in this campaign.

After allowing Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave the club in the January transfer window on loan, the expectation is both will move on permanently in the summer and that will see reinforcements needed at Old Trafford and Eze has been identified as a target.

Man United Keen on Eze

Release clause may prove too expensive

As explained by Ben Jacobs on the Market Madness podcast, Eze is a name being considered by many clubs, with Man United being one of them. Like last summer, the England international has a release clause of £68 million, though the clause is not a traditional clause and has been described as "complicated".

Man United value Eze at around £50 million, however Palace are keen to keep hold of the England international and are unlikely to consider any offers below that release clause value.

Eberechi Eze 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 23 2 6 FA Cup 1 1 0 League Cup 4 3 1

According to Jacobs, Eze, who has been described as a "superstar". has a preference for staying in London, though this is not an absolute or a dealbreaker, meaning the door remains open for Manchester United if they are able to strike a deal with the Eagles for Eze. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, while Serie A giants Napoli are also keen.

Under Ruben Amorim, Eze would fit perfectly as one of the two 10s he prefers to operate with in his 3-4-3 system. Whether a deal can be struck or not remains to be seen, but were Man United able to sign Eze in the summer, it would be nothing less than a brilliant bit of business.

Eze's willingness to move to Old Trafford is a boost for INEOS who know they have a huge summer window ahead, and the former QPR man has joined striker Victor Osimhen in being open to making the switch this summer.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 26/02/2025)