Manchester United are expected to submit their bid for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel today, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with the club holding talks over a move for his signature as the January transfer window continues to tick down.

The youngster has not been favoured by Vincent Kompany this season, with just two starts in the Bundesliga and only two more in cup competitions, and with no goals to his name due to a lack of minutes, his fortunes could be changed if he makes the switch to the Premier League - with sources stating that a bid is expected by Sunday evening.

Sources: Man Utd 'Expected' to Make Mathys Tel Bid

The Red Devils could take a closer step to landing their man

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United have held talks with Bayern on Sunday lunchtime, and that a formal offer is expected by the end of the day from the Red Devils as they aim to bolster their front line.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

United believe that the Frenchman is open to a potential loan move, although Tel has not yet decided if he wishes to leave Bayern in the current transfer window. United are pushing for his signature, but Arsenal are expected to provide competition for his signing in the coming hours, and Tottenham Hotspur were previously reportedly to have agreed a £50million fee for his services but they were turned down by Tel.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford's exit has been finalised as he looks close to joining Aston Villa, with 75 percent of his initial wage being covered by Unai Emery's men - though that figure could rise as high at 90 percent if performance-related add-ons are met.

United have had a huge revamp in terms of their ranks over the past six months, but with one major outgoing in the form of Rashford, they will need another striker to come in to fix their woes in the attacking department. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only have five Premier League goals combined this season and putting the ball in the net has been a huge issue for the club, which Tel could look to fix.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern Munich.

Ruben Amorim would be inheriting one of the world's best young talents, with Tel having shone in the Bundesliga with 12 goals split across two seasons in just 60 games - and if he's able to get him firing despite a lack of minutes this season, the Portuguese tactician could see his side crawl into the top half.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-02-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Aston Villa and Asensio After Rashford News Aston Villa are still keen on the three-time Champions League winner despite closing in on Marcus Rashford.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.