Manchester United still retain hopes of signing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko in the future, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - though they could be rivalled by Arsenal for his signing after the duo went head-to-head for his signature in the summer prior to missing out on him.

Sesko joined Leipzig a year ago, and a dream debut campaign in Germany saw him pick up interest from United, Arsenal and Chelsea - with a £55million release clause touted. That never came to fruition, and as such the striker remains in the Bundesliga - but Jacobs believes that United are still eyeing up a move despite Arsenal also being keen.

Jacobs: United Could Reignite Sesko Interest

The Red Devils are planning ahead for their future

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst United may not be overly active in the January window, they are already planning for 2025 as a whole with their new-look team of transfer executives such as Dan Ashwoth, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox all getting to work on a plan for the future.

And with multiple targets in mind, one name that has sprung back into the reckoning is Leipzig striker Sesko. The Slovenian was on United's radar throughout the summer, alongside Arsenal and Chelsea, though he opted to remain in the German top-flight and signed a new contract under Marco Rose in the meantime.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 14 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 4th xG per shot 0.17 4th Match rating 6.83 9th

But that hasn't deterred the Red Devils. They are in for another striker in the summer despite boasting Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their ranks, and interest does remain in Sesko. He is expected to leave Leipzig at the end of the season.

Whilst Arsenal remain the favourites to secure his signature, given that they were his top choice if he was to move in recent months, Sesko could still move and United are in the hunt - but they have work to do if they are to land their man.

United Already Have Two Great Young Strikers

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee Would Be Top Competition

Zirkzee has proved to be a decent signing so far, as was Hojlund last year despite a slow start to life at Old Trafford - but Sesko is a class above them when it comes to potential and his exploits already.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sesko has 15 goals in just 35 caps for Slovenia's national team.

It took Hojlund until Boxing Day to score in the Premier League, where he then hit a run of form with seven goals and two assists in just six top-flight games - before tailing off and only scoring three goals until the end of the season. That was counteracted with five goals in six Champions League outings, but there is an expectation that having now returned from a hamstring injury, the Dane will start firing.

However, Sesko is a similar profile and with the Slovenian - who is six months younger than Hojlund - scoring 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga games last season alongside a hat-trick for Slovenia in his previous game vs Kazakhstan, he's been on fire over the past year, being labeled as having 'blistering pace' and an 'insane' ball striking ability.

If United can sneak in ahead of Arsenal to land their man, it could be a superb capture going forward, though it is hard to see where Zirkzee or Hojlund would fit in, with one of the pair likely to be demoted to third-choice striker if Sesko joins - and so Ashworth and his transfer team must be careful as to how they spend their money.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-09-24.