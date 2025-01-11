Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs keeping a close eye on a potential summer move for Wolves star Matheus Cunha, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Brazilian sensation has become one of the most sought after attackers on the market after his performances for the Molineux club this season, where he has scored ten goals and registered four assists in 19 appearances in the Premier League.

But Cunha shocked many after it emerged he had agreed to a new long-term contract with the Midlands club despite their ongoing battle against relegation this season, putting an end to much speculation over a potential mid-season move this month.

Sources: Cunha Eyeing Premier League Stay

Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham interested

Cunha's decision to sign a new contract with Wolves came as a surprise to many, with GIVEMESPORT sources informed that Arsenal had been making inroads to try and sign him during the January transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad for the second half of the season.

However the former Atletico Madrid star, who has been labelled as 'outrageous', wanted to show the club loyalty for now by sticking with them for the rest of the season at least, while also improving his own situation by taking a pay-rise in an improved deal.

Wolves are relieved he has agreed to stay but were always hopeful over the deal as he has shown great appreciation for the way he has been able to elevate his profile with them. Cunha has now made keeping the club in the top flight his main goal, but big clubs are keeping an eye on him just in case.

Sources: Man Utd Eyeing Cut-Price Deal

Spurs very keen on Brazilian

Should Cunha be relegated with Wolves at the end of the season, there is a belief that top clubs will pounce to keep him in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously reported that Cunha will have a £45m release clause in his contract in the event of the team dropping into the Championship and that represents excellent value in the transfer market, something Man Utd will be keen to take advantage of on a player they have on their watchlist.

Arsenal would be willing to consider him once again also, but GMS sources at Spurs have revealed that they very much admire the player and would be interested in signing him if their finances allow such a move.

Man Utd are keen to strengthen their attacking options and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is someone who has been identified as a top target, but Cunha could represent a cheaper and more viable option in the summer which makes his situation one to keep an eye on over the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/01/2025