Manchester United are eyeing up a move for a defender in the summer transfer window as their woes at the back continue to burden the Red Devils' Premier League campaign - and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in a transfer roundup that Goncalo Inacio of Sporting is in their sights.

United have conceded 34 top-flight goals this season, losing more games than they've won in the process - and their 2-0 loss to Arsenal back in early December, they've been in the bottom half ever since. Urgent attention to their backline is required - and that means that Inacio could join the club in the summer window.

Jones: Man Utd Targeting Sporting Defender Inacio

The Red Devils added to their defence last summer but need more recruits

Jones exclusively wrote in his GIVEMESPORT roundup that, with United having defensive concerns that are mounting up once again, it's likely to lead them back into the transfer market over the summer months.

Goncalo Inacio's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =12th Assists 2 =8th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 2nd Clearances Per Game 1.6 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1st Match rating 6.94 =6th

Lisandro Martinez is injured until next season with a knee injury, whilst Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are out of contract in the summer - and as such, Inacio has been on the Red Devils' radar to completely freshen up their back line, which will only include Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire whilst Martinez is out with injury.

A potential move for Inacio means that United's search isn't limited to England, and it would mark a return to management under Ruben Amorim for the Portugal international. With the Red Devils also tracking Sporting teammate Ousmane Diomande, Inacio still has the experience over his defensive partner - tallying 196 first-team games already for the reigning Primeira Liga champions, and 12 caps for Portugal with two goals to boot, being described as 'one of the best on the continent' and 'insane' during his time in the green and white kit.

The defender has long been linked with moves elsewhere, with Arsenal and Liverpool previously being linked with his services, but Amorim could potentially swing a potential deal in United's favour, having managed Inacio throughout the first few seasons of his career - winning the top-flight in Inacio's debut campaign and again last season, alongside two domestic cups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Goncalo Inacio grew up a Sporting fan before joining their academy aged 12.

His nous at winning trophies, high-profile status and assimilation with Amorim's system means that Inacio is exactly the type of signing that INEOS will be targeting, and with age on his side, he could come in alongside De Ligt and Yoro for some years to come as they aim to turn their poor form around.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-02-25.

