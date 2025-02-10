Manchester United are tracking Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as a potential target to bolster Ruben Amorim’s backline, journalist Dean Jones has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on the 19-year-old Spaniard, who has impressed in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola this season.

United view Huijsen as another young talent with huge potential, alongside Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who was a target last summer.

Huijsen has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League, with Newcastle United also among his potential suitors for the summer transfer window.

Man United Eyeing Dean Huijsen

Ruben Amorim wants defensive reinforcements

According to Jones, Man United are likely to explore the centre-back market in the summer, having grown concerned with their defensive performances lately.

The Red Devils welcomed Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro before the season but may target another reinforcement to boost Amorim’s options at the back, with Lisandro Martinez sidelined long-term and Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans out of contract this summer.

Huijsen is certainly one to watch, having impressed in his debut Premier League campaign for Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Huijsen has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old, labelled 'phenomenal' and 'complete package' by Jacek Kulig, is enjoying a superb season under Iraola, helping the Cherries maintain one of the most solid defensive records in the division.

Bournemouth have conceded only 28 goals in 24 games – only Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have let in fewer so far.

Any interested club will be able to bypass negotiations with Bournemouth in the summer, as Huijsen has a release clause in his contract that will become active after the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 84.0 Tackles per 90 1.66 Clearances per 90 6.00 Minutes played 1,244

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.