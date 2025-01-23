Manchester United could be tempted to make a late January loan move for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, journalist Dean Jones has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The Red Devils are eager to bolster Ruben Amorim's frontline with a new signing in the winter window, and could turn to short-term options if they fail to secure their primary targets.

While Fati's availability will become clearer in the coming days, he is likely to be made available by Barcelona after struggling for regular game time under Hansi Flick this season.

The 22-year-old, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Brighton, has made just one start and seven appearances from the bench in all competitions for the Catalans this term.

Ansu Fati Eyed by Man United

Barcelona exit imminent in January

According to Jones, Man United sources insist that an outright loan for Fati would not be tempting at the moment as the club prefer players who fit into their long-term plans rather than temporary solutions.

However, they may have to reconsider that stance if they are desperate for fresh attacking talent in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

Fati has made just eight appearances for Barcelona this term, logging 186 minutes of action without scoring or assisting a goal.

The 'extraordinary' 22-year-old, who earns £226,000-a-week, missed the start of the season through injury and suffered another setback in November that kept him out for almost a month.

Man United are yet to make any signings in January, but are reportedly prioritising the signing of a new left-back, with Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu now a concrete target.

The Red Devils saw their initial bid for the Danish defender rebuffed, but he is understood to be open to a mid-season move to Old Trafford and is waiting to see how negotiations between the clubs progress.

Ansu Fati's Barcelona Stats (2024/25) Games 8 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 186

