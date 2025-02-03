Manchester United are having to consider the prospect of making a U-turn on their initial stance and negotiating a dry loan deal for a forward on deadline day, despite the fact it goes against their vision.

Their approach to the winter transfer window has been clear from the outset: no reckless spending, no short-term fixes, no panic moves.

That stance has remained firm, but on the back of outgoing deals for Marcus Rashford and Antony and failing to seal a deal for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, they’re having to carefully consider proposals and whether to make an exception.

Amorim Wanted to Avoid Straight Loan Deals

Red Devils could alter stance after struggling to sign frontman

Manchester United have been reluctant to take players on loans - deals with no option or obligation to buy - because they don’t align with the long-term squad-building strategy under head coach Ruben Amorim.

The reason is simple: the Red Devils don’t see the point in spending money on a player who won’t be part of the project beyond this season.

That thinking shaped their approach to Tel. The idea was to structure a deal with an option to buy, giving Manchester United the chance to assess his fit while also ensuring the player had motivation to make it work. Bayern wanted to sell the forward but, financially, the Red Devils are not equipped to do that either.

On Sunday, Amorim played Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine while strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund were left on the bench for the defeat to Crystal Palace.

He explained it as a tactical decision for the game - which they lost 2-0 - but equally it felt like it could have been a message to the club’s hierarchy ahead of the transfer deadline.

Related How Antony Performed on Real Betis Debut After Leaving Man Utd The Brazilian winger shone on his Real Betis debut, casting a harsh spotlight on Man United's ability to get the best out of their players once again.

Perhaps there is a small chance the Tel deal comes back to life but, on Sunday evening, that seemed unlikely. As deadline day arrives, Manchester United are scanning the market and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey is one option being mooted.

Players will be offered, agents will pitch last-minute moves, but unless a deal makes sense beyond just the next few months, the Red Devils are unlikely to bite. The Premier League giants have stayed disciplined so far, as they wait for the right opportunity to sign a new goal threat.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox