Manchester United’s hopes of stabilising their left-back situation have taken another hit with news of Luke Shaw’s latest injury setback - and they will now green-light plans to buy a replacement.

While there had already been talk of the Red Devils looking to recruit in the position next month, there had also been some hope the decision could be delayed if the England international - who is on a contract which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered - made a swift return to full fitness.

Manchester United had been cautiously optimistic that Shaw’s return would allow him to string together a consistent run of form, buying them time to evaluate long-term plans in that position. However, Shaw's announcement of his injury setback on Tuesday means his struggles continue, and head coach Ruben Amorim is now prioritising the acquisition of a new left-back in the January transfer window.

Kerkez Among Names at Top of Red Devils' List

Ait-Nouri pinpointed as another option currently in Premier League

The decision to go into the market for a new left-back marks a slight tweak in strategy under Amorim, who has been assessing the squad’s strengths and weaknesses since his arrival at Manchester United.

The Red Devils must now decide whether to make a substantial investment in a long-term solution or opt for a more pragmatic, short-term signing. As the January window approaches, the club is narrowing down its list of targets, each offering distinct qualities and challenges.

One of the top names on their list will be Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. Manchester United have previously touched base over a potential move for the Hungarian, who has impressed with his dynamic performances in the Premier League.

Kerkez combines pace and technical ability with defensive discipline, making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s system. However, Liverpool’s interest in the 20-year-old complicates matters, as competition for his signature can be expected.

Another player from the Premier League that has been regularly linked is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Algeria international is under consideration, with the player renowned for his attacking contributions down the left flank.

His dribbling ability and composure in advanced positions could add a new dimension to Manchester United’s play. However, Wolves would look for a big fee, and it is not clear how Amorim views him as an overall target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Ait-Nouri has found the back of the net three times in the Premier League this season despite having an expected goals ratio of 1.25

Davies Wage Demands Making Move Difficult

Red Devils in danger of being left frustrated in pursuit

The biggest name target has been Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. There is little doubt that the Red Devils admire him, and his quality in the role would not come into question. But, even with his contract winding down, the finances needed to sign him would be large - particularly in terms of wages.

It is understood he will be looking to earn almost £250,000-a-week on his next move, and the general feeling from insiders is that he is more likely to join Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season. He would also pick up a huge signing-on fee.

Such a deal cannot be deemed impossible for Manchester United - particularly if Amorim suggests him as a top candidate - but it would be tricky in January.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils have also been linked with Girona's Miguel Gutierrez and Alvaro Fernandez of Benfica. Gutierrez has been turning heads in La Liga, with his composure on the ball and attacking instincts making him a standout performer. However, Real Madrid retain a buyback clause on the young Spaniard.

Although Manchester United have their own buyback clause when it comes to Fernandez, sources are sceptical about whether they would truly turn back to him.

But he is a previous Under-23 Player of the Year at Old Trafford, and integrating him into the culture could be straight forward. As an outside option to consider, Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu is the man of the moment when it comes to transfer targets in this position.

He is being watched closely by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and sources have confirmed that Manchester United do have some interest too.

