Manchester United are edging closer to the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager, with reports developing by the hour - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Portuguese boss could raid his old club Sporting by bringing Morten Hjulmand to Old Trafford, with club chiefs 'admiring' the midfielder.

Danish star Hjulmand only joined Sporting last season but that has coincided with one of the most successful seasons in the club's history, as they won the league at a canter with just two losses, alongside finishing as runners-up in the Portuguese Cup. Whilst plenty of stars such as Viktor Gyokeres, Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Inacio have taken plaudits, Hjulmand is the 'absolute monster' of the team and that could see Amorim take him with him to the Premier League.

Sources: Hjulmand 'Admired' by United as Midfield Target

The Dane has had a rapid rise in the Portuguese capital

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Hjulmand is admired by United's transfer chiefs after a strong calendar year for both club and country - and his traits fit with United and Amorim, under whom he has become one of Sporting's best players in recent months.

The Red Devils are looking to add strength in numbers in the middle of their park, where their only first-team options at present are Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Morten Hjulmand's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 505 9th Assists 1 =5th Blocks Per Game 0.4 1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 3rd Match rating 7.11 8th

With Christian Eriksen out of contract at the end of the season and Bruno Fernandes likely to be used in a more attacking capacity by Amorim, Hjulmand can offer both defensive and creative capabilities in a two-man midfield having been a vital part of Sporting's midfield under the Portuguese boss. Boasting superb stability, defensive cover, positioning and decision-making, he is a long-term solution in the midfield.

Another reason for his potential move is that it would be ideal for the Red Devils to understand from Amorim just how well the Dane would fit. There is a view that, if Hjulmand was to sign, he would be able to allow the squad's more creative players in Fernandes, Eriksen and their wing stars more freedom - whilst also adding balance to their midfield.

Hjulmand Captaincy Speaks Volumes About United Shift

INEOS are looking to bring in young, leadership-laden stars

Most football fans in England will know Hjulmand for his piledriver against the Three Lions at EURO 2024, with his strike in Germany being his only goal so far for the Scandinavian outfit.

That, alongside a proficiency in central midfield in Serie A for Lecce, means that any potential move away from Lisbon to Manchester means that he's boasted elite top-flight experience in the past - and with 15 continental fixtures to his name, he's already ticked a few boxes. United's signing of Ugarte is puzzling at present, but if they can utilise Hjulmand alongside the Uruguayan star in the future, it could be ideal succession planning from INEOS.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morten Hjulmand has 10 goal contributions in 62 games for Sporting.

There is also the fact that Hjulmand wears Sporting's captain's armband on a regular basis, having done so in all the games that he has started this season - despite only joining the club last summer. Amorim evidently rates the player having given him the captaincy after just one season in their midfield, and with the Red Devils having had a perceived lack of leadership in their squad in recent years, Hjulmand could be one of their most important targets.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-10-24.