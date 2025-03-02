Manchester United are eyeing a summer move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for Ruben Amorim, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Red Devils are expected to oversee a major squad overhaul this summer as INEOS hope to rebuild the squad in the image of their new manager, despite the struggles he has had since taking charge in November.

Financial constraints at Old Trafford mean they must look for value deals in the market, and one player who is now emerging as a target is Spain international Zubimendi.

Man Utd Eyeing Zubimendi Deal

Spain international has a £51m release clause

GIVEMESPORT sources can confirm that while Manuel Ugarte has established himself as a key performer under Amorim, Man Utd are still looking to add more legs to the squad during the summer window.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are expected to be moved on this summer with the manager admitting they don't provide the dynamic energy required, while there are reservations about using Kobbie Mainoo in the deeper midfield role as he doesn't have the pace or stamina to perform there and is more effective further up the pitch.

Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad Stats 2024/25 Appearances 29(2) Minutes 2589 Goals 1 Assists 1

A new striker is seen as the priority at Old Trafford due to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's struggles this season, but a central midfielder is also high up on the list and Man Utd are expected to take a close look at Zubimendi when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 16 clash this week.

The Spaniard has been described as "one of the best midfielders in the world" by his national team boss, and rejected a move to Liverpool last summer in order to stay with his boyhood club.

But a deal is expected to happen this summer and a move to the Premier League seems like the most likely destination. Zubimendi has a release clause worth £51m, which represents fantastic value in a market where INEOS are tightening the purse strings.

Reports from elsewhere have suggested that a move to Arsenal is "extremely likely", but with Man Utd entering the race it remains to be seen if they can convince him to move up north instead.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/03/2025.