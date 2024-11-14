Manchester United remain interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite while Ruben Amorim carries out early assessments of the squad he is inheriting, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Reds had a strong interest in the former Carlisle youngster last summer, having a number of bids rejected by the Toffees as INEOS looked to bring in reinforcements for the defensive positions for Erik Ten Hag.

When it became clear that the two teams wouldn't be able to find an agreement due to Everton's £80m valuation for the centre-back, United moved to sign French youngster Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt instead, to go alongside Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

But GMS sources have been told that United are currently refusing to rule out a move for the Everton star in the future, despite their change in manager.

Sources: Man Utd Still Eyeing Branthwaite

Amorim will have a say on incoming transfers

Branthwaite is considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in the country, but the 22-year-old has struggled for game time so far this season due to a number of injuries.

He underwent groin surgery in the summer and missed a number of games, but returned to help the team claim their first win of the season against Crystal Palace before re-injuring himself. He returned to action in the most recent Premier League game, a 0-0 draw with West Ham, but has since been forced to withdraw from the England squad after receiving a late call-up from interim manager Lee Carsley.

However, his quality isn't in doubt and indications out of Old Trafford are suggesting that a move to Man Utd is "definitely" still alive, with the situation considered to be one to keep an eye on in 2025.

But United will allow new manager Amorim to offer his verdict on any potential deal too, with the club already having a recruitment list in play for 2025 which includes players that INEOS believe would fit into their blueprint for the future - regardless of who is in charge of the first-team.

It's expected that the Portuguese boss will provide detailed feedback on his squad within the first month of being at the club, with no current plans in place to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window. It is expected to be on the agenda for the summer though, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans all out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd Will Have Competition for Branthwaite

Everton want him to sign a new deal

While United have been tracking Branthwaite for a long period of time, they will face competition for his signature should he be available in the summer.

GMS sources have indicated that Liverpool could be in the mix for the 22-year-old, with Virgil Van Dijk's future up in the air currently. The Netherlands captain is currently out of contract this summer and there has been no agreement found to extend it, although talks are said to be ongoing.

There is also a chance Branthwaite could stay at Everton, with the Toffees keen to hand him a new deal to reflect his status as one of their most important players. His current contract is due to expire in 2027, but Everton want him to lead the club into their new stadium next season and the new ownership could hand him a pay-rise to keep him around.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/11/2024.