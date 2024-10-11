Manchester United have earmarked Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as a potential candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Portuguese tactician is firmly among several names United chiefs have placed on their radar in recent weeks, alongside Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Thomas Tuchel.

Amorim is one of the managers the Red Devils continue to admire amid a slow start to Ten Hag’s third season in charge, which sees United sitting 14th in the Premier League after seven rounds, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 35 years.

The Dutchman has seemingly avoided the sack for now, with Man United bosses not informing Ten Hag of any updates regarding his future following a seven-hour board meeting on Monday.

However, another string of poor results could soon prove to be the final straw for the former Ajax boss, who now faces a more favourable schedule to try and turn things around, starting with a home clash against Brentford on October 19.

Ruben Amorim on Man United Radar

Premier League switch on the cards

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Man United have added Amorim’s name to a list of candidates they are tracking for a potential managerial vacancy, alongside the likes of Frank and Tuchel.

The Portuguese tactician was heavily linked with a Premier League move earlier this year. Amorim travelled to London to hold talks with West Ham, before Liverpool considered him as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp in April.

However, the 39-year-old - described as "the best young manager in European football" by Jack Pitt-Brooke - stayed in Portugal for his fifth full season at Sporting, much to the joy of Man United captain Bruno Fernandes, who expressed his desire for Amorim to remain in Portugal rather than move to Liverpool.

A Sporting icon himself, Fernandes recently praised Amorim for transforming the Portuguese giants into a winning team that secured their second league title under his leadership last season.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s upcoming Nations League game with Poland, Fernandes said:

"Since Amorim took over at Sporting, they have become one of the teams playing the best football. “Whether he can replicate that in England, Spain, or anywhere else remains to be seen, but I am confident that his qualities are evident to everyone.”

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 224 Wins 158 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored / conceded 492 / 196 Points per game 2.26

Di Canio Slams Man United Directors

Over Scott McTominay’s departure

Premier League icon Paolo Di Canio has criticised Man United for their decision to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli following the midfielder’s impressive start in Serie A.

Speaking to Italian media, the former West Ham boss said he would ‘arrest’ all the Man United directors responsible for the decision to part ways with the Scottish international, who has quickly become a fan favourite in Italy.

McTominay impressed in Napoli’s latest 3-1 win over Como last weekend, scoring his second goal of the season just 26 seconds into the game.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.