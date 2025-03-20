Manchester United have opened talks with Southampton about the potential summer signing of Tyler Dibling, GIVEMESPORT sources have been told.

The Red Devils are expected to have a busy summer window at Old Trafford with several incomings and outgoings as Ruben Amorim looks to shape the squad in his own image for his first full season at the club.

Wing-back and the forward positions are expected to be seen as a priority during the window and Amorim has already been dealt a blow after Geovany Quenda opted to join Chelsea from Sporting CP instead, and United are now looking at alternative options including Dibling.

Sources: Man Utd in talks for Dibling

Will only progress with deal if finances right

Despite the Saints' poor season in the Premier League, where they currently sit rock bottom with just nine points, Dibling's performances have seen him earn plenty of plaudits.

The youngster has emerged as a target for the likes of Tottenham and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealing that 'half of Europe wants to sign him'.

But GMS sources can reveal that Man Utd already have an avenue of communication open with Southampton about a potential deal for the 19-year-old, although they will only proceed with a deal if the finances of any move make sense to them and their situation.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.3 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,540

Tottenham are also keen on a deal and have held talks with the Saints to try and steal a march on their rivals, but as it stands Southampton are playing hard ball having valued Dibling at £55m during the January transfer window.

Dibling is almost certain to leave St Mary's in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract, with the player now open to a new challenge at the highest level rather than playing another season in the Championship.

United are looking at wide options after losing on Quenda and Dibling would fit the bill with his versatility, work rate, age and creativity, while INEOS would surely be keen to sign on of the best young British talents around.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/03/2025.