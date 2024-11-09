Manchester United have retained an interest in teenage Norwegian sensation Sverre Nypan despite the change of manager, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Red Devils have been seriously scouting the 17-year-old playmaker over the last 12 months as INEOS look to continue to add the best young talent to the club, having secured the arrivals of the likes of Chido Obi-Martin and Sekou Kone during the summer.

The minority owners made the decision to part ways with Erik Ten Hag last month following his poor start to the season, and have replaced him with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim - who will officially take over the role of head coach on November 11th. There is expected to be a major change in style with that change, but GIVEMESPORT sources have been told Nypan is someone the club are still interested in signing.

Nypan Part of Man Utd 2025 Transfer Plans

17-year-old has been compared to Odegaard

GIVEMESPORT sources have indicated that the 17-year-old's profile is one that club chiefs believe would fit in with the type of team Amorim is expected to build at Old Trafford, and as a result there is still a chance he makes the move to Manchester in 2025.

Despite being just 17, United have been very impressed by him whenever they have watched him and do not want to be beaten to his signature. Nypan has been dubbed "the next Martin Odegaard" and reports elsewhere have claimed that Manchester City are another club monitoring his progress.

It's not believed that Man United will make a final decision on their pursuit of Nypan soon, with current plans slated for December to be the time where the club will make a serious decision on their 2025 transfer window plans for both January and the summer.

But he is very firmly on the radar for a potential transfer to the Premier League due to his qualities, profile and potential for growth and development.

Sverre Nypan Rosenborg Stats (2024 Eliteserien) Games 25 Starts 21 Goals 7 Assists 6 Shots per 90 2.25 Minutes played 1874

With Amorim coming into the club during the international break there will be plenty of eyes on how he uses young players, something that he did incredibly at Sporting CP.

One player who he has brought through in Portugal is young winger Geovany Quenda, who is a target for the Red Devils too ahead of 2025. However, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed they are set to be frustrated in their pursuit of the 17-year-old as he looks set to stay in Lisbon.

Several clubs are interested in Quenda but the youngster sees his immediate future at Sporting where he is playing regularly and will be allowed to develop and improve without too much pressure from having eyes on him in the top leagues in the world.

Sporting also have absolutely no intention of selling their prized young talent, who has an £84m release clause in his contract, and someone paying that clause and leaving the Portuguese champions helpless is the only way he moves on.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 09/11/2024.