Manchester United transfer chiefs could hand Ruben Amorim the chance to sign an experienced attacker in the form of Lille star Jonathan David, given that the striker is out of contract in the summer - with Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are 'expected' to be offered the Canadian star as they contemplate increasing their firepower after a mediocre season in front of goal.

David's 11 goals in Ligue 1 this season is almost half of what the entire United squad have in the Premier League as a collective, and that added talent going forward could be the difference between a mediocre season in the ilk of the one they are currently undergoing, and a European push to hoist the club back up to their former levels.

Sources: United 'Expected to Be Offered' Jonathan David

The Red Devils have been lacking in front of goal and David may be the solution

Jones has revealed that United are expected to be offered David, as they contemplate bringing in a new first-choice striker.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille record by season Season Appearances Goals 2020-21 37 13 2021-22 38 15 2022-23 37 24 2023-24 34 19 2024-25 19 11

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to make a strong first impression at Old Trafford this season, with a combined 11 goals between them in all competitions this season, including just five in the Premier League - and that could see United in the market for another striker.

David, who has 11 Ligue 1 goals in 16 games for Lille, has been called 'one of the best strikers in the world', boasting a record of over one goal in every two games in the French top-flight, nabbing 82 goals in just 162 games at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, and with his contract running out, that could be the ideal move for Amorim's men to make.

Jones has further indicated that West Ham United have also been handed the opportunity to sign the Canadian, with London Stadium chiefs wanting to add firepower to their ranks, having seen Niclas Fullkrug failing to adapt to the Premier League and Michail Antonio on route to recovery following his car crash in December.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 31 goals in 59 caps for Canada's national team.

David could be new boss Graham Potter's first signing, despite turning down a deal in the summer - but with clubs now able to agree a pre-contract with the Brooklyn-born star, United may also swoop to hand Amorim an experienced player in European circles on the cheap.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-01-25.

