Amad Diallo has found it tough to make the starting right-winger shirt his own at Manchester United after joining the club three years ago from Atalanta - but GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that the Ivorian could be a huge beneficiary of Ruben Amorim's arrival, with the Portugese boss 'likely' to select the young winger to start in what could be a tricky first game away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Amorim made the move from Sporting Lisbon to United after Erik ten Hag was sacked as United boss, and having dismantled local rivals Manchester City 4-1 in one of his final games in charge of the Portuguese giants, there is vast anticipation at Old Trafford - which could be increased if incredible fan favourite Diallo finally gets the nod.

Sources: Diallo Likely For Man Utd vs Ipswich Start

The Ivorian has impressed the Portuguese gaffer

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Diallo is likely to start vs Ipswich at the weekend, with Amorim set to select his first starting XI before his Red Devils bow at Portman Road.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 481 11th Assists 2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =4th Match rating 6.87 4th

Diallo has been on the peripherals of the first-team picture this season, starting in five of United's 11 games so far this season and he's so far impressed with two assists and a goal in the top-flight, alongside a brace against Greek outfit PAOK in the Europa League.

And with that in mind, sources have suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Amorim, having had an insight into the playing squad at Manchester United, has already taken a liking to Diallo who is one of the club's brightest talents.

Insiders close to the club have suggested that there is a strong chance that former Sunderland loanee Diallo will feature prominently in Amorim's system with a starting spot in Suffolk looking plausible for the Ivorian.

Amorim has wasted no time in analysing his current squad by looking at video footage of their games so far and making notes of the traits of his players; and being known for his attacking philosophy, it should come as no surprise that he is excited by Diallo's technical ability, workmate and creativity that will make him an ideal player in his new setup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diallo has 10 goal contributions in 37 games for Manchester United.

United fans have been hoping for quite some time that Diallo can get a solid run of minutes in the first-team squad, and under the Portuguese gaffer, he could finally oust Antony and Alejandro Garnacho from the starting XI to become the team's first-choice winger and really get his stop-start career going at Old Trafford.

Diallo Has The Chance to Leave Competitors Behind

The Ivorian is seemingly in the right-flank front seat

Antony hit the ground running in his first month at Old Trafford, but he has since tailed off despite flashpoints in his debut season at the club. Last season was much worse, with just four goals and two assists in 38 games in all competitions, and Diallo will now be chomping at the bit to show that he can improve upon the Brazilian's measly tally.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Man Utd Signing Gyokeres Fabrizio Romano has shared a brand new update on what he's hearing about Man Utd's move for Viktor Gyokeres.

The only other rival he has for the right-wing slot is fellow youngster Garnacho; however the Spain-born Argentina international tends to play better on the left-hand side and with Marcus Rashford to compete with, that could give Diallo free reign to produce on a regular basis.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-11-24.